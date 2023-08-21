No. 3 Batavia reloads with ‘state title potential’

Three-year starting quarterback Ryan Boe knows what the expectations are at Batavia: “a 14-0 season is always the goal here.”

That’s even more the case this year. No. 3 Batavia has Boe and 10 other starters back from a team that lost to Mount Carmel in the Class 7A state championship game.

The Bulldogs also return five players that rotated in regularly and added two key transfers, defensive lineman Malachi Smith (Macomb) and wide receiver Isaiah Brown (Yorkville).

“It’s going to take a really good game from a really good team to beat us,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “This is a team that has state title potential. We can play with anyone.”

Boe, a 6-3, 195-pound senior, has committed to North Dakota State.

“Some of the stuff he’s been doing in practice is amazing,” senior linebacker Ben Fiegel said. “But overall, in all the time I’ve been here this year has been the most competitive practices.”

Wide receivers Luke Alwin and Patrick McNamara and tight end CJ Valente will be Boe’s top targets. Charlie Whelpley, Zach Granbert and Nathan Whitwell will all carry the ball.

“We have some guys that are starting this season with 30 high school football games under their belt,” Piron said. “The offensive line is a really mature group. The receiving corp is fantastic and we are really deep at running back.

Boe threw for 1,664 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Whelpley, who also punts and may play some defense this season, caught 49 passes last year and ran for 379 yards and four touchdowns.

“[Boe] worked so hard in the offseason,” Piron said. “He’s seeing the game like a coach.”

Senior defensive lineman Jordan Buckley, a Ball State recruit, and Fiegel lead the defense. Smith has made an instant impact.

Batavia’s Ben Fiegel runs into the end zone during a scrimmage. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

“[Smith] is terrifying,” Piron said. “Very hard to block, super strong, super quick. He’s just a problem.”

The defense is less experienced than the offense, but several under-the-radar players should make major impacts, including senior linebacker Ben Brown.

“This is the first year he’s been fully healthy and he’s a totally different player,” Fiegel said. “On other teams he would have started last year.”

Mount Carmel has ended Batavia’s last two seasons. Boe admits he’s “maybe a little” tired of hearing about the Caravan. But the two squads appear headed for another playoff showdown this season.

“When that moment comes we’ll be ready to take the shot and get that win,” Boe said.

The DuKane conference is likely the area’s strongest outside the Catholic League. DuKane teams played in state title games in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2017. Wheaton North, St. Charles North and Geneva are all Super 25-caliber squads.

The Bulldogs host Phillips in the season opener and take on Class 8A power Lincoln-Way East in Week 2. That’s an incredibly enticing matchup, featuring two of the three consistently best public school programs in the area (Maine South being the other).

Batavia schedule

Aug. 25 vs. Phillips

Sept. 1 vs. Lincoln-Way East

Sept. 8 at Lake Park

Sept. 15 at St. Charles North

Sept. 22 vs. Wheaton North

Sept. 29 at Geneva

Oct. 6 vs. St. Charles East

Oct. 13 at Wheaton-Warrenville South

Oct. 20 vs. Glenbard North

