The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 21, 2023
USA vs. Timothy Mapes Chicago corruption trials News

Judge wants prosecutors, defense attorneys to finish perjury trial of ex-top aide to Madigan this week

U.S. District Judge John Kness warned the lawyers last month that the trial of Tim Mapes must be completed by this Friday.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Judge wants prosecutors, defense attorneys to finish perjury trial of ex-top aide to Madigan this week
Tim Mapes chief of staff Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan

Tim Mapes, former chief of staff for Michael Madigan, leaves the Dirksen Federal Court Building.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will be hustling this week to try to complete the perjury trial of the longtime chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

U.S. District Judge John Kness warned the lawyers last month that the trial of Tim Mapes must be completed by this Friday. A separate bank fraud case is set to go to trial in Kness’ courtroom on Aug. 28, a date the judge recently said “remains firm.”

And while it’s plausible Mapes’ trial will end by Friday, various snafus have slowed the trial down. For example, prosecutors were expected to finish presenting evidence to the jury last week. They fell short, thanks to technical issues in the courtroom and a promise by Kness to the jury that they could expect to head home by lunch. 

Now, a juror issue that arose late Friday will prevent the trial’s third week from commencing until Monday afternoon. All the while, Mapes’ attorneys wait to begin presenting their own evidence to the jury. 

Related
Related

Defense attorneys have signaled their case will last a day and a half, presuming Mapes does not take the stand. They have indicated they will call an expert in human memory. Also on their witness list is Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu, chief of the public corruption section in the U.S. attorney’s office. Other potential witnesses include Mapes’ wife and a former employee.

When the defense is finished, prosecutors may choose to present some rebuttal testimony. Otherwise, the lawyers will move on to closing arguments, and then the jury will start to deliberate. Mapes faces two counts the jurors will have to consider: perjury and attempted obstruction of justice. 

Related

Mapes is accused of lying to a grand jury March 31, 2021. The feds say he lied on seven occasions that day about work done for Madigan by another Springfield insider, Michael McClain, in a bid to block a yearslong investigation of Madigan. 

Mapes’ defense attorneys told jurors Mapes either didn’t know the answers to the questions he was asked, or he couldn’t remember them.

McClain was convicted earlier this year along with three others for a conspiracy to bribe Madigan. He also faces trial in April with Madigan in a separate case in which they are each charged with a racketeering conspiracy.

Prosecutors have used a monthslong wiretap of McClain’s phone to undermine various bits of testimony Mapes gave to the grand jury. For example, Mapes testified that McClain would not have given him insight into McClain’s dealings with Madigan, but jurors have heard multiple recordings in which McClain did exactly that. 

When asked whether McClain had “any contact” with former state Rep. Lou Lang between 2017 and 2019, Mapes said under oath, “I don’t know of any.” 

However, jurors in Mapes’ trial have now also heard multiple secretly recorded conversations in which Mapes and McClain discussed McClain’s plans to call Lang on Madigan’s behalf. McClain called Lang to tell him it was time to resign from the Illinois General Assembly.

Next Up In Politics
CPS kids are sad about short summer but ready to be back in school
Here are 5 things to watch in the CPS year ahead
Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
FEMA disaster teams visit Cicero to spread word about federal assistance in wake of flooding
Diving dispute: Park district says it floated permit requirement by Friday Morning Swim Club
Brass from the past: Top Chicago cops? I’ve known a few
The Latest
A stock photo of emergency vehicles.
Crime
Bolingbrook cop shot prompting 6-hour standoff; charges pending for suspect
It began Sunday night with a call of a theft at a business and ended early Monday when the officer, who was expected to survive, found the man at his home in the 100 block of West Briarcliff Road.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
The Capitol Dome and East Front of the House of Representatives in Washington. If passed by Congress, the Keep STEM Talent Act would exempt foreigners who graduate from American universities with master’s or doctorates in STEM fields from employer-sponsored green-card quotas.
Other Views
Don’t kick American tech workers while they’re down
A bill co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin could add hundreds of thousands of foreign workers to the country’s tech labor market, boxing out American workers hit by recent tech layoffs.
By Paul Nachman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband acts like he’s still married to his late wife
Widower’s new wife is troubled when he posts an anniversary message to the woman he lost in 2010.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Paul Eastman (left) and Dan Grabert (with his personal best and tournament record) hold part of their tournament-record catch of flathead catfish from the Rock River. Provided photo
Sports
Record-setting catch of flatheads from the Rock River
Dan Grabert and Paul Eastman had a record-setting catch of flathead catfish from the Rock River.
By Dale Bowman
 
Westgate_1.jpg
Chicago Enterprise
With West Garfield Park plan, adding fresh food at former Aldi site is just the start
City officials have received two responses to their call for investment at the Aldi property on West Madison Street, hoping to energize the commercial block.
By David Roeder
 