Monday, August 21, 2023
Donald Trump’s bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case over efforts to overturn 2020 election

The deal bars Donald Trump, who is again running for president, from intimidating witnesses or victims, including on social media.

By  Alanna Durkin Richer | Associated Press and Jill Colvin | AP
   
Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a New York courtroom in April. Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Donald Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed Monday.

The bond agreement, outlined in a document signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys, also bars Trump from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case — including on social media.

The order says Trump cannot make any “direct or indirect threat of any nature” against witnesses or co-defendants. It explicitly includes “posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.”

He is also prohibited from communicating in any way about the facts of the case with any co-defendant or witness, except through attorneys.

The order sets Trump’s bond for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations — or RICO — charge at $80,000, and adds $10,000 for each of the 12 other counts he is facing.

Willis has set a deadline of noon Friday for Trump and his 18 co-defendants to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked.

Trump was charged last week in the case alongside allies who prosecutors say conspired to subvert the will of voters in a desperate bid to keep the Republican in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He has been railing against the case since before he was indicted and singled out Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who rebuffed his efforts to overturn the election, by name in a social media post as recently as Monday morning.

Willis has proposed that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5. and that the case go to trial in March.

Bond was also set Monday for three lawyers who were indicted along with Trump. For each of them, the bond for the RICO charge was set at $20,000, with varying amounts for the other charges they face. John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro each had a bond set at $100,000, and Ray Smith’s bond is $50,000.

Bail bondsman Scott Hall, who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, had his bond set at $10,000.

It’s the fourth criminal case against the former president, who is campaigning to reclaim the White House in 2024.

The Latest
The message “We Love You Lauri “ is seen on a Pride flag at a makeshift memorial outside the Mag.Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, near Lake Arrowhead, California, on August 21, 2023. The owner of the store, Laura Ann Carleton, was fatally shot on August 18 by a man who “made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag” displayed outside her store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department.
Nation/World
Suspect who killed store owner had ripped down Pride flag and shouted homophobic slurs, sheriff says
Laura Ann Carleton was defending her Pride flags placed in front of her boutique when she was shot, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group said. A suspect was shot by police a short time after the incident Friday.
By Saji Mathai
 
AP22061791493516.jpg
Columnists
Should trans athletes be allowed to compete as they see fit? Issue needs yes-or-no answer
It’s a crazy gender world out there, folks. And, of course, the battlefield over transgender citizens’ societal and political rights has coalesced — where else? — in the so-called toy department known as sports.
By Rick Telander
 
Touki Toussaint had a rough outing against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday. (Getty Images)
Toussaint routed, White Sox blown out by Mariners
Mariners win 14-2 for seventh straight victory; Sox fall to 27 games below .500
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring a run in the ninth inning while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 21, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Cubs
Cubs claim 7-6 ‘character win’ against Tigers
The Cubs kicked off a three-game series in Detroit with a victory.
By Maddie Lee
 
Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers hits a two run eight inning double in front of Yan Gomes #15 of the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park on August 21, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Cubs
‘A lot of emotions’: Javy Báez faces Cubs for first time since 2021 teardown
Báez hit a clutch two-run double Monday, but the Cubs beat the Tigers 7-6
By Maddie Lee
 