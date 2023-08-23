Man, 72, beaten and robbed on West Side; suspects held

Two people are in custody after beating and robbing a 72-year-old man on the West Side early Wednesday.

About 12:25 a.m., the victim had gotten into a traffic crash in the 5200 block of West Chicago Avenue and as he got out to speak to the person in the other car, two male attackers confronted him and began hitting him, police said.

After stealing his personal property, including things in his car, they sped away but police were able to find them and taken them into custody, police said.

Meanwhile, the 72-year-old was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital with bruises and swelling to his head and body.

No charges have been announced.

