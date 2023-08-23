Suspect arrested in fatal baseball diamond stabbing in Uptown

A 26-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing another man in an Uptown neighborhood baseball field earlier this summer.

Anthony Colone, charged with first-degree murder, is expected to appear at the Leighton Criminal Court building for a bond hearing later Wednesday, police said.

The attack happened July 14, about 5:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Marine Drive. The victim, 65, suffered stab wounds to his head and neck and died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Colone, of the 1000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, was arrested Tuesday.

