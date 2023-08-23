The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
NFL Sports Bears

Jimmy Graham expected to return to Saints after ‘medical episode’

“I’m not going to get into any specifics,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “I think the important thing is Jimmy is going to be OK and hopefully be back out here practicing quickly.”

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Jimmy Graham expected to return to Saints after ‘medical episode’
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is expected to return this week to practice following what team officials have described as a “medical episode.”

Gerald Herbert/AP

METAIRIE, La. — Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is expected to return this week to practice following what team officials have described as a “medical episode” that led police in the Los Angeles area to arrest the veteran player and take him to a hospital last weekend.

“I expect to see Jimmy out here, hopefully tomorrow,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said following practice Tuesday night. “We’ll see, but I don’t think this is going to be anything that’s going to cause him to miss a significant amount of time.”

Dr. John Amoss, the Saints’ team physician, has said Graham likely had a seizure and was disoriented when he was picked up by authorities in Orange County on Friday night.

The Saints had flown to California last Wednesday for joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers in advance of New Orleans’ 22-17 victory in both teams’ second preseason game on Sunday night.

Graham did not play in the game. The team had Monday off and Graham also missed practice on Tuesday.

Allen declined to go into further detail about what has ailed Graham in recent days.

“I’m not going to get into any specifics,” Allen said. “I think the important thing is Jimmy is going to be OK and hopefully be back out here practicing quickly.”

Graham, 36, is a five-time Pro Bowl player who spent last season out of football. He returned to the NFL last month when he signed a one-year contract with New Orleans.

He spent his first five seasons with the Saints before stops in Seattle, Green Bay and the Bears.

The Saints close out their preseason slate at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Notes: Allen said linebacker Ryan Connelly has a knee injury that appears “significant.” By contrast, Allen said cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s knee injury, which occurred during join practices with the Chargers, appears minor. “I’m hoping to have him back out here pretty quickly,” Allen said. ... Allen said defensive end Niko Lalos, running back Darrell Williams and receiver Lynn Bowden all sat out practice with groin injuries.

Next Up In NFL
Bears great Steve McMichael named Hall of Fame finalist by senior committee
Like Matt Eberflus, Luke Getsy is open-minded at Bears’ No. 2 QB
Tarik Cohen: ‘Chicago don’t want me’
Steve McMichael, wife Misty ready for Hall of Fame good news
Tremaine Edmunds back, but injuries still an issue for Bears
With rebuild still in progress, Bears’ D-line has potential and uncertainty
The Latest
Jasmeet Burmi (center), 7, with family on vacation in Chicago from Canada, eats ice cream on steps near Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park as a heatwave hits the Chicago area, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Weather
What to do if your apartment is too hot
Chicago has laws for landlords to keep all apartments warm during the winter but does not have a similar blanket rule to keep them cool during the summer.
By David Struett
 
Steve McMichael speaking to the media in 2016 at a celebration of the Bears’ championship team.
Bears
Bears great Steve McMichael named Hall of Fame finalist by senior committee
The next step is a final vote by the full panel of voters for induction, but a recommendation from the senior committee makes that a near-certainty.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent dives in for a touchdown Saturday.
Bears
Like Matt Eberflus, Luke Getsy is open-minded at Bears’ No. 2 QB
Veteran P.J. Walker has posted a 14.6 passer rating in two preseason games. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who was the next quarterback off the bench Saturday against the Colts, has a 98.
By Patrick Finley
 
The city is trying to assure residents that plenty of safeguards will be in place if the owner of the Damen Silos wins approvals to demolish the massive structures.
Environment
City promises Damen Silos demolition will be different than Little Village debacle
Dozens of residents voiced concerns about the planned destruction of the massive Southwest Side structures along the river.
By Brett Chase
 
Bears_Football__2_.jpg
Bears
Tarik Cohen: ‘Chicago don’t want me’
Don’t expect a reunion between Tarik Cohen and the Bears.
By Patrick Finley
 