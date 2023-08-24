The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 24, 2023

Chicago restaurants see drop in business amid heat wave

Restaurants near Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center typically draw many commuters, but business has slowed as temps hit 100 degrees Thursday.

By  Kade Heather
   
Lou Mitchell’s, 565 W. Jackson Blvd., saw slower business on Thursday due to the heat.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

As high temps scorched Chicago for the second day in a row, local restaurants struggled as the weather kept customers away.

When Lou Mitchell’s diner opened for the week Wednesday, it was met with a dual business killer of a heat wave and the first week of school.

The diner, at 565 W. Jackson Blvd., is closed Monday and Tuesday and has had a sluggish couple of days since temperatures soared near 100 degrees Wednesday, hitting a record-setting 100 degrees on Thursday.

“This week, in general, has been much slower than the average week over the past couple months,” manager Audrey Colone said.

“I’d definitely say the weather has impacted everybody. You just don’t do as much.”

Office workers in the building where Erik’s Deli is located, 525 W. Van Buren St., gave deli owner Rachel Enokou a heads up earlier in the week, forecasting slow business.

“(They) came down Monday and Tuesday saying, ‘Are you guys going to be open? Because we are going to work from home because of the heat,’” Enokou said, adding that she could tell the foot traffic in and around her deli Thursday afternoon was “not what we would usually get at this time.”

Enokou acknowledged that she expected a slow week with the courtesy warning from the office workers and predictions of hot weather. 

But it hasn’t stopped her from thinking about how some outside factors are out of her hands regarding business activity, such as the COVID-19 pandemic having presented the constant opportunity for workers to abandon the office and stay home. 

Down the street from Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center, Colone and Enokou said their restaurants ordinarily draw many commuters.

Lou Mitchell’s also attracts office workers during the weekday lunch hours, but with a bit more than half the tables being filled Thursday, Colone said, “It looks like it might be busy in here, but this is not very busy.”

There’s still “plenty of soup,” at Lou Mitchell’s, and its oatmeal — usually a hot seller, Colone said — hasn’t moved this week.

“More sandwiches than a big hot meal,” Colone said of what people are ordering. “More cold sandwiches, turkey, club sandwiches. Definitely no soup.”

The quiet business has forced Colone to send some employees home early, though she said the diner started each day this week with the regular amount of workers staffed.

Audrey Colone, general manager at Lou Mitchell’s, said this week business has been slower than the average week during the past couple of months. “I’d definitely say the weather has impacted everybody. You just don’t do as much,” Colone said.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Enokou, too, has had to consider the pros and cons of remaining open during business lulls. 

“It does impact the business in the way that sometimes we will even think about closing because what’s the point of being open if we are going to have so little activity when you think about the cost of the worker and everything else, it makes sense sometimes to not even be open.”

Rachel Enokou (right) is the owner of Erik’s Deli at 525 W. Van Buren St. She said the weather has prompted her to think about closing “because what’s the point of being open if we are going to have so little activity.”

Rachel Enokou (right) is the owner of Erik’s Deli at 525 W. Van Buren St. She said the weather has prompted her to think about closing “because what’s the point of being open if we are going to have so little activity.”

