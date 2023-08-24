The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg plans to retire

By  Howard Fendrich | Associated Press and Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
   
Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who hasn’t played since 2022, intends to announce his retirement.

Sue Ogrock/AP

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, ending a career that began as a No. 1 draft pick, included 2019 World Series MVP honors and was derailed by injuries, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because Strasburg has not spoken publicly about his plans. The person told The AP that Strasburg is expected to hold a news conference before a game at Nationals Park next month.

The Washington Post first reported Strasburg’s decision to retire.

Strasburg, who turned 35 last month, had his career knocked off course by injuries after leading the Nationals to their first title in franchise history four years ago. He had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve and blood disorder that involved removing a rib and two neck muscles.

The right-hander has not pitched since June 9, 2022 — his only start that season, which lasted 423 innings before going back on the injured list. He has thrown only 528 pitches in the majors since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract in December 2019 and did not report to spring training earlier this year after experiencing a setback.

Strasburg, featuring a 100-plus mph fastball, was touted as a generational talent before becoming the first pick in the 2009 draft, and he became one of the faces of Washington’s franchise after making his anticipated debut in 2010. He struck out 14 batters and allowed two runs on four hits with no walks against the Pittsburgh Pirates to win a memorable game that became known as “Strasmas.”

After Strasburg had Tommy John surgery early in his career, the Nationals took heat for shutting him down late in the 2012 season, despite him being 15-6 with a 3.16 ERA. Without their ace, they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Division Series.

The long-term benefit of the shutdown didn’t emerge until October 2019, when Strasburg went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA on Washington’s championship run and won each of his two starts against Houston in the World Series.

