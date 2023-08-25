The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in New City

He was found in parked car with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4400 block of South Hermitage Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death in New City
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a parked car early Friday in New City on the South Side.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police discovered the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, in the 4400 block of South Hermitage Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He had multiple gunshot wounds and was dead at the scene, police said. His name was not released immediately.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Trump returns to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, shortly after surrendering in Georgia
Anjanette Young, handcuffed naked, recalls decision to allow footage of botched CPD raid on her home to be released
One image, one face, one American moment: the Donald Trump mug shot
Ex-cop opens fire in Southern California biker bar, killing 3, wounding 6 before being killed
Chicago sues Kia, Hyundai over ‘car theft crisis’
Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000
The Latest
Vannessa Olivera, at home in Kilbourn Park. Her family has found some footing as they try to win asylum and anxiously await their work permits.
Immigration
A year since the first buses of migrants arrived in Chicago, the journey to asylum for Vannessa Olivera, others is just beginning
More than 13,000 immigrants have arrived since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started sending them away on buses — so far 197 of them coming to the Chicago area.
By Elvia Malagón
 
File photo of Trevor Edmonson&nbsp;framed by rare Kankakee mallow on Langham Island Nature Preserve, one of the sites hosting a tour Saturday during the 60th anniversary celebration of the Illinois Nature Preserves system. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Go & Show: Celebrating Illinois Nature Preserves’ 60th & a Wisconsin waterfowl show
A weekend celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Illinois Nature Preserves system and the Waterfowl Hunters Expo on Saturday in Wisconsin are in this Go & Show.
By Dale Bowman
 
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, pictured at a June news conference in Chicago.
Politics
$2 million in grants heading to Chicago literacy centers
More than 400,000 Illinois residents — about 3% of the population — have less than a ninth-grade education, and about 900,000 adults older than 25 don’t have a high school diploma, according to state figures.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Diner owner erupts when asked to stop gross conversation
People are trying to eat while he goes on about dirty bathrooms, and when patrons object, he throws them out.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Daniel Janicek, owner of Salon DJ in the West Loop. He fell victim to a sophisticated wire transfer fraud scam earlier this year. Experts says billions have been lost to these cons.
The Watchdogs
Wire transfer scam victims say banks could stop the fraud — but don’t
Consumers have lost billions through unwanted wire transfers, which don’t carry the same legal protections as debit or ATM transactions. The banks say they’re doing all they can to warn people about scams.
By Mary Norkol and Stephanie Zimmermann
 