Man shot to death in New City

A man was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a parked car early Friday in New City on the South Side.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police discovered the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, in the 4400 block of South Hermitage Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He had multiple gunshot wounds and was dead at the scene, police said. His name was not released immediately.

No one was in custody.

