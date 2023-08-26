The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
NFL Sports Bears

Packers head to Soldier Field after getting 19-15 victory over Seahawks

QB Jordan Love went 9 of 15 for 63 yards and had three carries for 21 yards against a Seattle defense consisting mostly of reserves.

By  Steve Megargee | Associated Press
   
SHARE Packers head to Soldier Field after getting 19-15 victory over Seahawks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns (23) in the first half of Saturday’s preseason game.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns (23) in the first half of Saturday’s preseason game.

Mike Roemer/AP

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass to Christian Watson in his third and final series of the day and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 19-15 on Saturday in the last preseason game for both teams.

This game represented Love’s last tune-up before he begins his first full season as the Packers’ starting quarterback following the trade of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Love, a 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, has made one career regular-season start.

Love went 9 of 15 for 63 yards and had three carries for 21 yards against a Seattle defense consisting mostly of reserves. He went 21 of 33 for 193 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three preseason starts for the Packers (2-1).

His 6-yard touchdown pass to Watson capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive and came after he had overthrown an open Watson on a deep pass earlier in the series. The Packers made a field goal and went three-and-out in Love’s two other drives.

Related

The Packers are hoping Love can make the same type of impact Seattle’s Geno Smith produced last season when he led the Seahawks to a surprise playoff berth after they traded nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks (2-1) rested Smith and most of their starters on both sides of the ball Saturday, giving backup quarterback Drew Lock the chance to lead Seattle’s offense for virtually the entire game.

Lock went 16 of 25 for 150 yards with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jake Bobo, a rookie undrafted free agent from UCLA whose impressive preseason could earn him a spot on Seattle’s 53-man roster. Lock also led a 10-play, 89-yard drive that culminated with a SaRodorick Thompson 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Seahawks their first lead with 6:38 left in the game.

Green Bay pulled ahead for good on Nate McCrary’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:56 remaining. McCrary’s touchdown capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive that included a 52-yard completion from Alex McGough to Jadakis Bonds.

Benny Sapp sealed the victory by picking off Holton Ahlers’ pass in the end zone with 13 seconds left.

McGough was the Packers’ third quarterback of the game. Sean Clifford, a rookie fifth-round pick from Penn State, went 8 of 12 for 46 yards.

Packers rookie kicker Anders Carlson made two field goals — a 43-yarder in the first quarter and a 57-yarder in the final minute of the first half — and had an extra-point attempt blocked. The Packers drafted Carlson out of Auburn in the sixth round to take over for Mason Crosby, the franchise’s career scoring leader.

Green Bay played most of its projected starters for the majority of the first half. Exceptions included cornerback Jaire Alexander, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell wide receiver Romeo Doubs, outside linebacker Rashan Gary and running back Aaron Jones. Campbell also didn’t play last week because of an ankle injury and Doubs is dealing with a hamstring issue.

INJURIES

Seahawks LB Devin Bush appeared to get shaken up while on punt coverage late in the third quarter. ... Packers guard Royce Newman was slow getting up after a play in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Begin the regular season Sept. 10 by hosting the Los Angeles Rams.

Packers: Open the regular season Sept. 10 at Soldier Field against the Bears.

Next Up In NFL
Bears offense exits preseason with a whimper
Bears give DE Trevis Gipson permission to seek trade as he slides down depth chart: source
Bears offense inconsistent in Justin Fields’ final preseason action
Review: Madden 24 isn’t a perfect game by any means but getting closer
Bet on it: Backing the Bears is a real gamble
Bears looking for proof of QB Justin Fields’ progress in preseason finale vs. Bills
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs during the first quarter against the Bills.
Bears
Bears offense exits preseason with a whimper
Playing behind a makeshift offensive line, Justin Fields went 2-for-6 for 51 yards and ran three times for 16 in a 24-21 loss to the Bills on Saturday at Soldier Field.
By Patrick Finley
 
Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights.
Nation/World
Thousands converge on National Mall to mark 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
A host of Black civil rights leaders and a multiracial, interfaith coalition of allies will rally attendees on the same spot where as many as 250,000 gathered in 1963 for what is still considered one of the greatest and most consequential racial justice and equality demonstrations in U.S. history.
By Wires
 
Jordan Wicks stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by Chicago Cubs as the 21st pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft.
Cubs
Cubs’ Jordan Wicks to make MLB debut vs. Pirates Saturday
Wicks was the Cubs’ 2021 first round draft pick.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson #99 chats with teammates on the bench Saturday during the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears give DE Trevis Gipson permission to seek trade as he slides down depth chart: source
Gipson, a fifth-round pick by Ryan Pace in 2020, is fourth-string at his position and likely will be waived by Tuesday if the Bears can’t trade him.
By Jason Lieser
 
Longtime “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker, pictured in 2006, has died at 99.&nbsp;
Obituaries
Bob Barker, TV game show king of ‘Price is Right’ fame, dies at 99: publicist
Barker, also a longtime animal rights activist who retired in 2007, died Saturday morning.
By Frazier Moore | Associated Press TV Writer
 