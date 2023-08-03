Horoscope for Thursday, August 3, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

As this day begins, you might second-guess yourself. You might feel inadequate or slightly fearful. Life feels hard. (We all have these feelings.) Ironically, as the day progresses, you get happier and more confident! Like, what’s with that?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Earlier in the day, discussions with friends or members of a group might discourage you. Someone might criticize you. Discussions with romantic partners are likewise a drag. You might also be worried about your kids. Then, voila! Interactions with someone lifts your spirits! Thank gawd.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Discussions with parents, bosses and the police are a bummer today. “Talk to the hand.” Issues at home look difficult and challenging. “Not again.” However, later in the day, you start looking good to others. They actually admire you! (Take the good with the bad.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

News in the media or issues related to religion, the law or politics might discourage you. In fact, you could feel depressed and have difficult discussions with others. Fear not because as this day wears on, your optimism returns. “Good to see ya! Where ya been?”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Financial matters, especially related to shared property, taxes and inheritances are bleak and discouraging. You feel broke. Life seems hard. Then, as if by magic, things look much better! People see you as a winner. (“Who was that man behind the curtain?”)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today. Just accept this. It will be easy because people are being difficult and making things hard for you. (Yes, it’s not fair.) But later in the day, things change. Suddenly, relations with others are friendly and upbeat! Go figure.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Issues with your health, your pet or perhaps your job seem to be daunting this morning. You might feel depressed or overwhelmed. (“I can’t do this.”) But something changes. Perhaps an offer for work-related travel? Someone from another culture might boost your morale. All ends happily.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Romance is in the toilet today. Meanwhile, relations with your kids are tough. (Hissy fits and breakdowns.) Even social plans are disappointing. But as the day wears on, things shift. Suddenly you have lovely opportunities to enjoy yourself! Who knew?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Issues related to home, family and parents are tough today. You feel overwhelmed with responsibilities, tasks and duties. Discussions with parents and authority figures are discouraging. But later in the day, possibly a visit by someone or a group will lift your spirits. Saved by the bell!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The mind can create its own ease or difficulty depending on how it approaches things. Your expectations will color the results. Perhaps that’s what’s happening today because things seem difficult. Life is discouraging. But wait! Later in the day, a transformation occurs and you’re happy!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Financial issues look discouraging. Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money? Don’t let this get you down because later today, help from a family member or from another source will turn things around for you. “Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with Saturn opposing Mercury. This guarantees pessimism, discouragement and worries. Mark Twain said that most of the terrible things in his life never happened. We worry needlessly. You will see this because later in the day, your optimism and happiness will return as if a fairy godmother waved her wand. (If you believe in fairies, clap your hands!)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Evangeline Lilly (1979) shares your birthday. You are charming, sensitive and sometimes dramatic. You are generous and an excellent networker. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of people and places that are holding you back. This is not loss. This is lightening up!

