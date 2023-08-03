5-year-old girl dies after being struck by starting gate at harness race
The child was in the grandstand at the Effingham County Fair when a starting gate being hauled by a car struck her.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. — A 5-year-old southern Illinois girl has died after a starting gate being hauled by a car prior to a harness race struck her while she was sitting in the grandstand at a county fair, authorities said.
Harper Finn, of Altamont, died Wednesday evening at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, the St. Louis city medical examiner’s office said.
She was hurt Sunday afternoon at the Effingham County Fair. While attending the race, the girl was struck by the folding arm of the starting gate attached to a car that failed to close when it extended into the grandstand, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said.
She was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to the St. Louis hospital.
The Latest
Friday marks 11 weeks since Harrison had surgery to repair a tear in her left meniscus, which the Sky’s new forward said came out of left field.
Lollapalooza Day 1: Carly Rae Jepsen proves to be ethereal, Portugal. The Man performs psych-fueled set
Lollapalooza kicked off Thursday with performances from CAROLA, NewJeans, Portugal. The Man, Joy Oladokun, Lainey Wilson and more.
The team was set to go into the season with DeMarcus Walker and Trevis Gipson as its top defensive ends, but has added a player more accomplished than either of them.
Former President Donald Trump is arraigned in Washington on charges that he conspired to remain in office despite being defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
Trump’s three not-guilty pleas appeals to his supporters — and enhances his martyr status as he leads rivals seeking the 2024 Republican Party nomination for president.