The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Thursday, August 3, 2023

5-year-old girl dies after being struck by starting gate at harness race

The child was in the grandstand at the Effingham County Fair when a starting gate being hauled by a car struck her.

By  Associated Press
   
EFFINGHAM, Ill. — A 5-year-old southern Illinois girl has died after a starting gate being hauled by a car prior to a harness race struck her while she was sitting in the grandstand at a county fair, authorities said.

Harper Finn, of Altamont, died Wednesday evening at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, the St. Louis city medical examiner’s office said.

She was hurt Sunday afternoon at the Effingham County Fair. While attending the race, the girl was struck by the folding arm of the starting gate attached to a car that failed to close when it extended into the grandstand, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to the St. Louis hospital.

