Bike the Drive to shut down DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday

Fifth Third’s Bike the Drive will bring thousands of bicyclists to DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday, shutting down vehicle traffic on the road for about six hours in the morning.

The official start time is 6:30 a.m., when riders can make their way onto the road. The Outer Drive will reopen to vehicular traffic between 11:30 a.m. and noon, according to organizers.

The 30-mile loop runs from the Museum of Science and Industry to West Bryn Mawr Avenue. Riders can start any time between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., but are encouraged to start before 7:30 a.m.

Starting points are Grant Park, Bryn Mawr Avenue, Fullerton Avenue, Oakwood Boulevard and the Museum of Science & Industry.

The event benefits the Active Transportation Alliance, a nonprofit that works to improve conditions for walking, biking and public transit throughout the Chicago area.

The event also includes a festival at Butler Field in Grant Park with vendors, live music and beer.

