The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Crews battle extra-alarm fire in Chatham

No injuries have been reported during the 2-11 alarm fire that began at 718 E. 93rd St. and spread to a nearby building, the fire department said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
 Updated  
SHARE Crews battle extra-alarm fire in Chatham
Chicago fire department crews fight fire that began at 718. E. 93rd St. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Chicago fire department crews fight fire that began at 718. E. 93rd St. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Chicago Fire Department

No injuries have been reported as firefighters try to extinguish an extra-alarm fire Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

The blaze began at an occupied 2-1/2 story building at 718 E. 93rd St. and spread to another building, according to the Chicago fire department.

Nobody has been injured and crews were still working on dousing the flames as of about 6 a.m.

Check back for details.

Next Up In News
‘More comfortable conditions’ expected during heat wave hitting Chicago over Labor Day weekend
Man fires round at cops after being shot in Grand Crossing
Chicago cycling advocates want more protected bike lanes, lower speed limits
Chicago State’s warning of ‘significant financial strain’ during faculty strike proves no strain on big bonus for CSU president
5 things consumers need to know about Medicare’s new drug-pricing negotiations, how they’ll affect you
Teachers at Chicago art-focused school set strike deadline
The Latest
merlin_115354250.jpg
Weather
‘More comfortable conditions’ expected during heat wave hitting Chicago over Labor Day weekend
A kick of warm weather is forecast, but it should bring “much more modest humidity than a week ago,” when a heat wave broke temperature records before a cool down this week.
By Kade Heather
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
Crime
Man fires round at cops after being shot in Grand Crossing
The man, 20, was later found inside a bedroom of a home and was taken into custody.
By Kade Heather
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m 16 and I’m missing out by having no friends
Girl’s anxiety and a language barrier hinder her from approaching other teens and building a social life.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The main branch of the Oak Park Public Library.
Editorials
Protect access to books and ideas at libraries facing threats of violence
It’s a dangerous moment for a society when the very places that should be sources of ideas and community are held hostage by nameless individuals.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A gray stone slab marks the site where radioactive waste, from nuclear research conducted at the University of Chicago in the 1940s as part of the Manhattan Project, is buried.
Other Views
Chicago’s history is linked to America’s nuclear dilemma
A few years back, I decided to hike Red Gate Woods out in Chicago’s southwest suburbs...Cut into the trail-facing side of the marker were words stating that the radioactive remains of CP-1 — Chicago Pile-1, the reactor that had been built beneath Stagg Field at the University of Chicago and that produced, in 1942, the first controlled nuclear chain reaction — were buried there.
By John Vukmirovich
 