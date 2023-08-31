Crews battle extra-alarm fire in Chatham

No injuries have been reported as firefighters try to extinguish an extra-alarm fire Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.
The blaze began at an occupied 2-1/2 story building at 718 E. 93rd St. and spread to another building, according to the Chicago fire department.
Nobody has been injured and crews were still working on dousing the flames as of about 6 a.m.
2-11 alarm at 700 block of 93rd st. Original fire building is 2 1/2 frame reports of occupants in the building , negative at this time on primary search, the fire has communicated to the building on the “C” side 2 1/2 sty frame. No injuries reported at this time (2). pic.twitter.com/eE3BaWQgja— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 31, 2023
Check back for details.
Chicago State’s warning of ‘significant financial strain’ during faculty strike proves no strain on big bonus for CSU president
5 things consumers need to know about Medicare’s new drug-pricing negotiations, how they’ll affect you
The Latest
A kick of warm weather is forecast, but it should bring “much more modest humidity than a week ago,” when a heat wave broke temperature records before a cool down this week.
The man, 20, was later found inside a bedroom of a home and was taken into custody.
Girl’s anxiety and a language barrier hinder her from approaching other teens and building a social life.
It’s a dangerous moment for a society when the very places that should be sources of ideas and community are held hostage by nameless individuals.
A few years back, I decided to hike Red Gate Woods out in Chicago’s southwest suburbs...Cut into the trail-facing side of the marker were words stating that the radioactive remains of CP-1 — Chicago Pile-1, the reactor that had been built beneath Stagg Field at the University of Chicago and that produced, in 1942, the first controlled nuclear chain reaction — were buried there.