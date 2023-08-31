Crews battle extra-alarm fire in Chatham

No injuries have been reported as firefighters try to extinguish an extra-alarm fire Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

The blaze began at an occupied 2-1/2 story building at 718 E. 93rd St. and spread to another building, according to the Chicago fire department.

Nobody has been injured and crews were still working on dousing the flames as of about 6 a.m.

2-11 alarm at 700 block of 93rd st. Original fire building is 2 1/2 frame reports of occupants in the building , negative at this time on primary search, the fire has communicated to the building on the “C” side 2 1/2 sty frame. No injuries reported at this time (2). pic.twitter.com/eE3BaWQgja — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 31, 2023

Check back for details.