Man stabbed to death in Grand Crossing

A man was fatally stabbed Thursday morning in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
About 12:40 p.m., an unknown person stabbed a man, 41, in the neck with a sharp object in the 6300 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There was no one in custody.
