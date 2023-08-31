The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Man stabbed to death in Grand Crossing

An unknown person stabbed a man, 41, in the neck in the 6300 block of South King Drive,

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally stabbed Thursday morning in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 12:40 p.m., an unknown person stabbed a man, 41, in the neck with a sharp object in the 6300 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
Taylor Swift performs Friday at Soldier Field.
Music
Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film headed to theaters in October
AMC Theaters, anticipating high demand from Swift fans, said the film will play at least four times a day Thursday, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at all of its U.S. locations.
By Associated Press
 
Gov, J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Illinois General Assembly need to figure out how to better fund the state and city pension funds that are underfunded by nearly $200 billion, writes tax expert Ralph Martire.
Columnists
The time has come for real solutions to Illinois and Chicago’s grossly underfunded pensions
The five state pension systems collectively have a staggering unfunded liability of $139 billion, and Chicago’s unfunded liability of $35.4 billion.
By Ralph Martire
 
A motorcyclist was critically hurt after allegedly running a red light and hitting the side of an SUV Oct. 12, 2019, in Ingleside.
Crime
Toddler among 2 hurt in Woodlawn shooting
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of East 65th Street.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Nathan Peterman or Tyson Bagent? Bears noncommittal on Justin Fields’ back-up
Peterman is the veteran with five seasons of NFL experience. But he’s only started five games himself. So Bagent, the rookie from Division II Shepherd University, remains an intriguing option.
By Mark Potash
 
An inflatable unicorn brought by on participant at the Friday Morning Swim Club on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Montrose Harbor.
Columnists
Hey Chicago, don’t smother the Friday Morning Swim Club in regulations
The “club” started with a couple of young professionals jumping into the lake at Montrose Harbor to start off their busy weekends. Hundreds, then thousands, of young folks started joining them. Then the Park District weighed in.
By Neil Steinberg
 