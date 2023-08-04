The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 4, 2023
Horoscope for Friday, August 4, 2023

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid spending money or making important decisions from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a better day! It’s also an excellent day for romance, especially this evening. Enjoy diversions, social outings, sports events, fun activities with kids as well as special quiet moments with a drink or a cup of coffee in a pleasing place. You deserve it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a great day to schmooze. Because you feel sympathetic to the needs of others, you will feel rewarded by working with a charitable organization. Or you might choose to help a friend. Certainly, late in the day, you might date a friend.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Someone will view you as a sympathetic figure, (maybe even a saint in their eyes) because you will be charitable, kind or ready to help someone. Furthermore, this will be evident to others. Possibly, you will use your influence with a boss or someone in a position of authority.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your appreciation of beauty is heightened, which is why this is the perfect day to visit a museum, an art gallery, a library, a park or university campus — someplace that will allow you to appreciate architecture and the beauty of form. Travel for pleasure will appeal!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

In discussions about how to divide or share something, especially an inheritance, you will feel generous. This is a good thing; however, don’t give away the farm. Respect your own self-interests, as well. This evening, romance will be passionate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends will be warm and mutually sympathetic. You instinctively will know where the other person is coming from and what they’re experiencing, which will make you understanding. That’s half the battle.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a popular time for you and today, you will feel especially sympathetic to coworkers. You might listen to someone’s problems or look for ways to help them. You might also feel tender-hearted about pets today, especially rescuing a pet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You look wonderful to others today with the sun casting a flattering spotlight on you. Venus at the top of your chart will make you charming in the eyes of others. This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others, and especially it’s a great day for romance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family discussions will go well today because there is a mutual sense of sympathy. You might help a family member or conversely, you might ask a family member for help. Fortunately, you can improve your job or get a better job, which might make a difference.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t be surprised if you spend a lot of time today daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world. It’s just what’s happening. We all need days like this — a mental holiday. However, it’s a poor day to do detailed work, especially related to something important.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If shopping today, you will be tempted to buy luxurious, elegant items. Perhaps something you’ve been wishing for? Quite likely, this could be an extravagance you will later regret; therefore, keep your receipts — and the box. You’ll find it rewarding to be generous to someone if you have an opportunity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you feel sympathetic to others. And more than that, you want to find a way to make things better or to improve something. Possibly, your first instinct to improve something will be related to your appearance? But you will also want to improve the world of someone else.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Former President Barack Obama (1961) shares your birthday. You are a rebellious, freethinker who is intelligent and progressive. You have the ability to enlighten and inspire others. This year is the beginning of a fresh new cycle for you. It’s important to stay flexible and courageous so that you can explore new opportunities and be ready to open any door!

