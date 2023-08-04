The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 4, 2023
Transportation News Metro/State

Truck driver killed in Tri-State crash near Hazel Crest; 2 northbound lanes remain closed

A semi-truck hit a passenger vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 294 near 167th Street and then struck the left concrete median, Illinois State Police said.

By  Sophie Sherry and Sun-Times Wire
   
An emergency room sign at a hospital.

A truck driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on the Tri-State Tollway near Hazel Crest.

Sun-Times file

Two northbound lanes of Interstate 294 remain closed after a fatal two-vehicle crash Friday morning near Hazel Crest.

Just before 9 a.m., a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle collided in the northbound lanes of I-294 near 167th Street and then struck the left concrete median, Illinois State Police said.

The truck driver was dead at the scene and the other driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes were shut down until about 1:30 p.m. The left two northbound lanes remain shut down as of 3 p.m. for the crash investigation. 

