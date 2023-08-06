Horoscope for Sunday, August 6, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 8 to 10:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you want to gamble or play a long shot, be careful today because it’s easy to think something is better than it is. This applies to sports, games, and even romantic relationships. Pull in your reins a bit so that you can better gauge the lay of the land.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Group gatherings at home will be fun-filled and joyful. Nevertheless, something excessive will be the tone of the day. Too many people? Too much food? Arrogant opinions? (Make sure you know how many people your balcony will hold.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Listen to everything with a grain of salt because a friend might exaggerate. Or possibly, someone will suggest plans that are a bit rosier than reality. This is because there’s an element of excess or overdoing something. Be aware of this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Parents, bosses and people in authority might exaggerate something. Or they might have more confidence in something than it deserves. Or they might overestimate their authority? That’s because there is a tendency to go overboard. Be careful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Plans for travel or something to do with legal matters, medicine, publishing and higher education look promising today! You might think that everything is wrapped up with a bow. Nevertheless, things are inclined to look better than they really are.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a tricky day because you might discuss shared property, inheritances or how to divide or share something. If this is the case, don’t bet the farm. Don’t exaggerate things, and don’t believe something if it sounds too good to be true because people are inclined to stretch the facts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today it’s easier to go along to get along. Accommodate others because the moon is opposite your sign. Fortunately, people will be easygoing and cooperative. Nevertheless, someone might exaggerate their worth, their wealth or their demands. If you’re suspicious, check it out.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a friendly, sociable day. In fact, bosses, parents, teachers and authority figures will regard you in a positive way. However, they might promise more than they can deliver, so be aware of this. (It’s just what’s happening today. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely day to socialize with others, including children. Basically, you want to have fun. You want to enjoy sports, the arts and interesting outings. Nevertheless, do be careful with travel plans because you might overestimate what is possible. Be realistic. Stay hydrated.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you are counting on the support of someone else, especially their financial or practical help, be realistic today. Someone might promise more than they can deliver. This is the kind of day where everyone is inclined to bite off more than they can chew. (They really think it’s possible.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be realistic when talking to partners and close friends because either party might exaggerate or be too optimistic about something. It’s great to have your head in the clouds, but you gotta keep your feet on the ground. Nevertheless, for the most part, people are well-meaning.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re keen to work hard and be productive. In fact, you’re happy to do so. Nevertheless, be aware that it’s easy to bite off more than you can chew. Your ambition might make you promise more than you can deliver. Be aware of this because everyone today is inclined to exaggerate things or have unrealistic expectations.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Vera Farmiga (1973) shares your birthday. You are sensual, passionate and you love adventure and stimulation. (You don’t do boring.) You are attracted to the unique and the unusual. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy yourself! Let your guard down and loosen up. Old friends might reappear in your world.

