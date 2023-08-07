Horoscope for Monday, August 7, 2023

Moon Alert

After 1:45 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Trust your money-making ideas because you’re in the groove. Lucky Jupiter and the moon are both in one of your Money Houses. This is an ideal influence that can help you to make long-range plans. You’re in a sensible frame of mind. If shopping, you will buy practical items.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing nicely with Saturn and Mercury, which gives you a lot of common sense and an ability to think clearly. A strong day for teaching children or making vacation plans or discussing professional sports. Someone older or more experienced might have advice.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to do research, especially independently. Rely on yourself to come up with solutions to old problems and answers to questions. In particular, it’s a good day to tackle home repairs. Family discussions will be productive. Someone older might have suggestions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re in the right frame of mind to learn and study new things. Likewise, you will be able to teach and give practical advice to others. This is a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with a friend to get their feedback. (We all need all the help we can get.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are high visibility, which means people notice you; furthermore, they seem to know personal details about your private life. Financial discussions will go well. It’s a good day to make long-range plans about shared property, inheritances, estates, taxes and debt. “Just the facts, ma’am.”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’ll make great headway today if you want to make travel plans or have a serious discussion with someone, especially about practical matters. Aside from travel, you might also discuss legal or medical situations or anything to do with publishing and the media.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your ability to research something and dig for answers is excellent today. You might do this at work, or it might be about any topic, especially your health and, possibly, a pet. It’s also a good day to research issues about shared property taxes, debt and inheritances.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is opposite your sign for two days, which means you are best served by cooperating with others and being accommodating. Someone younger might have suggestions that affect your future goals. Ironically, someone older might have advice for you. Go figure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are ready to speak up to parents, bosses and authority figures today because you feel confident to do so; plus, you sense the need to be independent and rely on your own resources. Admittedly, an older family member might want some input.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a good day to study and learn something new. It’s also a good day to teach young minds. Some of you will make travel plans or source out ideas related to sports or children. Expect good results because you’re in a practical frame of mind. Someone more experienced might have advice for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Family discussions will go well today, especially about practical matters, shared property and getting the financial and practical support you want. Someone older or more experienced might have excellent advice about how to proceed with home improvements.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good day to make some long-range plans. You want to solidify things for the future, which is why you will consider the advice of someone who is older or more experienced. Ironically, someone younger might also have excellent input. Be open to everything.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Hockey player Sidney Crosby (1987) shares your birthday. You are a modest person with many hidden talents. People like you because you are witty, charming and friendly. Simplicity is the key to your life this year. It’s time to create solid foundations. You might explore martial arts or yoga. Stay grounded and level-headed.

