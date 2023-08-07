The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 7, 2023
Outdoors Sports

The latest muskies on southern Lake Michigan

Zach Suchanuk caught a muskie and lost another Saturday while fishing for smallmouth bass on southern Lake Michigan to earn Fish of the Week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE The latest muskies on southern Lake Michigan
Zach Suchanuk with a muskie he caught while fishing for smallmouth bass on southern Lake Michigan Saturday in Indiana. Provided photo

Zach Suchanuk with a muskie he caught while fishing for smallmouth bass on southern Lake Michigan Saturday in Indiana.

Provided

Zach Suchanuk had a good day going Saturday for smallmouth bass on Lake Michigan, then things got really interesting.

“I was outside of the Port [of Indiana] bass fishing on a really good spinner bait bite,” he said. “A muskie followed all the way to the side of the boat and ate [the spinner bait] right in front of me. It scared me. I just had my little bass net, so I fumbled it around a few times before I got it in the net.”

Suchanuk, a machinist at Burns Harbor who lives in Kouts, Ind., estimated it about 40 inches.

Weirdness continued 15 minutes later 100 yards away when he hooked into another muskie.

“It jumped all way out of the water and eventually broke the line,” he said. “It looked about the same size.”

Ben Dickinson, Indiana’s Lake Michigan biologist, messaged that there are usually one or two reports a year of muskies on Lake Michigan.

“I’ve heard of muskies in southern Lake Michigan, but I thought it was like a secret society,” Suchanuk said. “Then I run into two in the same day.”

And he finished third in the Cal-Sag’s Big Lake division bass tournament.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Turkey poults, record alligator gar, joy of Fox River & sleeping daughter
Savoring the taste (and luck) of a Downstate draw for public waterfowl blinds
Of fathers and sons savoring the catch of really big fish
Chicago fishing: Hints of the first fall kings coming to shore among the usual summer patterns
Chicago outdoors: What in God’s green earth hornworm and the beauty of indigo buntings
Nation’s first residency program for free-ranging wildlife veterinarians has been wide-ranging and fruitful
The Latest
merlin_107373925.jpg
Bears
From worst to ....? Bears’ defense anticipating giant leap in 2023
The Bears were last in the NFL in points allowed in 2022. But with a revamped front-7 and a more experienced secondary, the defense already has a swagger in training camp that has players thinking big. “That we’re going to dominate,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.
By Mark Potash
 
Roman Banks stars as Michael Jackson in “MJ,” the stage musical now playing at the Nederlander Theatre.
Entertainment and Culture
As tour begins in Chicago, team behind Michael Jackson musical wants to be startin’ somethin’ great
Tony-winning ‘MJ,’ now showing at the Nederlander Theatre, aims to be ‘collage’ of the King of Pop’s life and music.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer, who received a double-lung transplant earlier this year, is pictured at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Health
Northwestern Medicine surgeons perform rare ‘flipped organ’ double-lung transplants for 2, including county commissioner
Situs inversus is found in just one in 10,000 people, and it’s even rarer for those with it to need lung transplants. Northwestern Medicine doctors performed the surgery twice in a month.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Northwestern University, Ryan Field, rebuilt stadium
Other Views
Don’t buy into report that Evanston would benefit from rebuilt Northwestern stadium
The opening pages read as if the billionaire sponsor of the project, Pat Ryan, had written them himself.
By Steven J. Harper
 
police apartment building shooting 8-year-old Chicago Portage Park
Crime
At least 6 killed, 23 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
An 8-year-old girl was shot to death Saturday night in Portage Park, and the man who killed her also was shot in a struggle over the weapon.
By Sun-Times Wire
 