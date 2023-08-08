Horoscope for Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You feel confident, even assertive, about financial matters. For example, you might decide to ask for a raise or figure out a way to boost your income. Or perhaps you will be proactive about buying something that is important to you. (Caution about going overboard.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You feel more courageous than usual, which is why you will take the initiative, especially in making emotional contact with others. You know what is needed to make something happen. You also have the energy to start projects, in part, because your energy level is high.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are the wordsmith of the zodiac, and today you feel confident about speaking up and sharing your views with others. This might apply to dealing with increased activity or chaos on the home front that could be occurring. (Home repairs, renovations, residential moves or visiting guests.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’ll have no trouble asserting yourself when dealing with friends and groups, clubs and organizations because you have the confidence to express your ideas without fear or apology. You might see a new direction that you think a group should take. Good day for sales, marketing, teaching and acting.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re a natural leader and today, you’re prepared to assume this role. It will be easy for you to do because people notice you. It will also be easy to do because you feel confident and assertive. In particular, you’re willing to tackle financial matters and issues about your belongings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a great day to make travel plans or to get outta Dodge. You want to do something that makes you feel you are expanding your world and getting more out of life. You want to see new places, meet new faces and learn new ideas. Publishing, the media, the law and medicine are favored.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will be effective discussing how to deal with shared property, inheritances, or disputes about taxes or debt today because you’re in the zone. You will be direct and to the point. In all likelihood, discussions will end in your favor.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Talk to partners and close friends today to achieve your aims because they will cooperate. You will be strong and confident, and they will agree with what you want to do. You will also have the upper hand in discussions about competitive sports and group actions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your ambition is aroused today, which is why you will go after what you want, especially at work. You will be equally confident if you have to stand up for yourself in medical matters or something to do with a pet. You’re ready to stand your ground.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Accept opportunities to socialize. Meet a friend for lunch or the gang at Happy Hour. Go out this evening so that you can engage with others in an upbeat, fun-filled way. Good day for sports or enjoying children’s activities. You’ll be bold.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Family discussions will go the way you want today because you are confident and assertive. This is the day to ask for financial or practical support from other sources, including financial institutions, especially if you want this money for real estate or to improve your home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your mental energy is strong today, which is why you will be an excellent communicator in anything that you choose to pursue. For example, it’s a great day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing. You will hold your own even if others are just as strong.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Dustin Hoffman (1937) shares your birthday. You are versatile, multitalented and a perfectionist. You’re extremely disciplined. It’s important to stay flexible this year because change is happening all around you. Let go of whatever impedes your progress. Be ready to act fast on new opportunities. Travel is likely.

