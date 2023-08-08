Dan Ryan shooting slows rush hour commute; no injuries

There were no injuries following a reported shooting Tuesday morning on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway near Chatham.
About 4:40 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to reports of a shooting in the southbound lanes near 87th Street.
Southbound lanes were closed until 7 a.m. for investigation.
There were no injuries reported, state police said.
