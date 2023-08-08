The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Dan Ryan shooting slows rush hour commute; no injuries

Southbound lanes were closed until 7 a.m. for investigation.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was hurt in a shooting August 18, 2021, on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

File photo

There were no injuries following a reported shooting Tuesday morning on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway near Chatham.

About 4:40 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to reports of a shooting in the southbound lanes near 87th Street.

Southbound lanes were closed until 7 a.m. for investigation.

There were no injuries reported, state police said.

