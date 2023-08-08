67-year-old man killed during fight in South Shore; 1 held

One person was taken into custody after a 67-year-old man was killed during a fight Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The man was found unresponsive about 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Cyril Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police.

The unidentified man suffered fatal lacerations to the head and lower right leg following an argument that became physical, police said.

There was one person in custody and charges were pending.

