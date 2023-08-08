The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

67-year-old man killed during fight in South Shore; 1 held

He had suffered fatal lacerations to the head and lower right leg following an argument that became physical, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police siren lights.

Adobe Stock Photo

One person was taken into custody after a 67-year-old man was killed during a fight Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The man was found unresponsive about 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Cyril Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police.

The unidentified man suffered fatal lacerations to the head and lower right leg following an argument that became physical, police said.

There was one person in custody and charges were pending.

