Friday, September 1, 2023
Man stabbed while riding CTA Red Line in Loop

The man was arguing with another when he was stabbed in the arm in the 200 block of South State Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was wounded in a stabbing while riding the CTA Red Line train in the Loop late Thursday.

The 25-year-old told police he was arguing with another man on the train when the man produced a sharp object and stabbed him in the 200 block of South State Street about 11:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The victim was wounded in the arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

