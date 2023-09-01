Man stabbed while riding CTA Red Line in Loop

A man was wounded in a stabbing while riding the CTA Red Line train in the Loop late Thursday.

The 25-year-old told police he was arguing with another man on the train when the man produced a sharp object and stabbed him in the 200 block of South State Street about 11:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The victim was wounded in the arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.