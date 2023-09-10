The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

So what if Stacy Davis Gates sends her son to a private school?

The teachers union president understands we improve public schools with resources, not with abandonment.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE So what if Stacy Davis Gates sends her son to a private school?
Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates in September 2022. She recently made headlines for sending her son to a private school instead of a public one.

Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates in September 2022. She recently made headlines for sending her son to a private school.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

If Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates thinks her neighborhood school doesn’t serve her son and wants to send him to a private school, that’s her choice.

And to her credit, she does not expect taxpayers to cover her son’s tuition. She understands that we improve public schools with resources, not with abandonment, and not by siphoning our tax dollars to private schools that are unaccountable to the taxpayers.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Sarah Karp wrote in her Sept. 7 article that Paul Vallas and other critics say Davis Gates wants to prevent poor Black and Latino families from having the same options as her son. I doubt that’s true. Those critics can support charitable organizations to fund poor Black and Latino families to go to private schools if they wish — without taxpayer assistance.

Taxpayer funds should go for public benefit and be accountable to the taxpayers. Private schools do neither. Let them remain “private” schools.

Warren E. Silver, Lake View

Bill would hurt skydiving businesses

Each year, approximately 500,000 people in the U.S. take the adventure of a lifetime and try skydiving. Illinois is home to three drop zones, each hosting thousands of tandem skydives per year. Tandem skydiving, where you’re attached to an experienced skydiving instructor, has an excellent safety rate.

Yet, local skydiving centers are under attack.

Legislation that is unnecessary and potentially damaging is working its way through Congress. The proposed Air Tour and Sport Parachuting Safety Act, currently tucked away within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Bill, threatens the Illinois skydiving industry. It incorrectly calls into question the state’s long-standing safety record under current FAA regulations and could negatively impact our economy, if passed.

The proposed legislation, despite its name, fails to provide any tangible safety improvements for skydivers and the general public. Rather, it would add costly and burdensome maintenance requirements to skydiving aircraft nationwide. The FAA itself has not supported this proposal. 

If passed, the cost of taking a jump would drastically increase, forcing many drop zones out of business. Smaller drop zones, many of which have been family-owned and operated for generations, would be hit particularly hard. It’s not just the one-time thrill-seekers who would lose out; instructors, pilots, support staff and local economies all benefit from these businesses.

Fortunately, there’s hope for our sport. U.S. Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina has stepped up to strike Section 315 from the FAA bill. Congress could not agree on several issues within the bill and hasn’t yet brought it up for a vote upon returning from recess, giving skydivers, general aviation supporters and others extra time to take action by contacting legislators in Congress and urging them to support Budd’s motion to strike Section 315.

By opposing this legislation, we can ensure that the skies over Illinois remain open for generations of skydivers to come.

Douglas Smith, owner and operator, Chicagoland Skydiving Center, Rochelle


Next Up In Commentary
Illinois’ Bret Bielema talked big coming into the season. Now he’s got big work to do.
Georgia has a good case to use 14th Amendment to keep Trump off 2024 presidential ballot
No, Mayor Johnson, tent cities won’t solve migrant crisis
Fans on West, South sides feel differently about Bears this season — in a good way
Illinois governor’s mansion haunted by history, hijinks, heirlooms and art — but no ghosts
Stacy Davis Gates had to expect a media storm for sending her son to private school
The Latest
United States players react after losing the Basketball World Cup bronze medal game to Canada.
Olympic Sports
U.S. loses to Canada in Basketball World Cup bronze medal game
The U.S. failed to medal for the second consecutive World Cup. It’s only the seventh time in 38 appearances at the Olympic or World Cup level that an American team did not emerge with gold, silver or bronze.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Germany celebrates with the trophy after winning the Basketball World Cup championship game.
Olympic Sports
Germany tops Serbia to win first Basketball World Cup
Germany went 8-0 in the tournament, becoming the fifth consecutive World Cup champion to go unbeaten.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Velus Jones during practice.
Bears
With no role on Bears, what’s next for 2022 3rd-round pick Velus Jones?
It’s looking increasingly untenable for the Bears to keep Velus Jones on the roster if he’s slipped this far on the depth chart.
By Jason Lieser
 
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis arrive at the 2022 Oscars.
Celebrities
Kutcher, Kunis apologize for pain caused by their letters supporting Danny Masterson
In Instagram video, actors say praise of their co-star on ‘That ’70s Show’ was not intended ‘to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize’ his rape victims.
By Associated Press
 
Velus Jones running with the ball in a 2022 game.
Bears
Bears-Packers inactives: Velus Jones out; Romeo Doubs in
Jones had been in question with the Bears carrying seven wide receivers on their roster.
By Jason Lieser
 