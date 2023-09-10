Man shot to death in Humboldt Park

A man was found shot to death early Sunday in Humboldt Park.
Just after 3 a.m., officers discovered the 45-year-old man inside a car in the 3600 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.
He had multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody.
