The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Nation/World News Environment

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet
A screen grab from a webcam video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupting in Hawaii on Sunday.

A screen grab from a webcam video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupting in Hawaii on Sunday.

Associated Press

HONOLULU — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting Sunday after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory said the eruption was observed in the afternoon at the summit of Kilauea.

The observatory said gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea. People living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption, the observatory said.

The volcano’s alert level was raised to warning status and the aviation color code went to red as scientists evaluate the eruption and associated hazards.

In June, Kilauea erupted for several weeks, displaying fountains of red lava without threatening any communities or structures. Crowds of people flocked to the Big Island’s Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which offered safe views of the lava.

Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

Next Up In News
Biden says U.S. outreach to Vietnam is about providing global stability, not containing China
Long lines don’t deter vendors and visitors from enjoying amuse-bouche sized Taste of Chicago: ‘It’s been really nice so far.’
Why Sen. Duckworth slammed cartoon mocking Senators as disabled and aged
‘Tailgating is a passion:’ Bears fans flock to season opener
1 wounded, Chicago police officer shot at in Austin: fire officials
Man shot to death in Humboldt Park
The Latest
People gather to bury a person who killed in Friday’s earthquake, in Ouargane village, near Marrakech, Morocco. The magnitude 6.8 temblor struck at 11:11 p.m. and was followed by a 4.9 aftershock 19 minutes later. The worst destruction was in rural areas with unpaved roads snaking up mountains.
Moroccans sleep in the streets for 3rd night following an earthquake that took more than 2,100 lives
The United Nations estimated 300,000 people were affected by Friday’s magnitude 6.8 quake. The death toll is expected to rise as search-and-rescue efforts continue.
By Associated Press
 
Bears fans react near the end of their team’s 38-20 loss to the Packers.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 296: Bears blown out by Packers
Gee, that was ugly.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Vietnamese General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyễn Phú Trong, right, welcomes President Joe Biden to Hanoi on Sunday. Biden, in a 24-hour trip to Vietnam, sought to make progress on climate and the economy.
Nation/World
Biden says U.S. outreach to Vietnam is about providing global stability, not containing China
Vietnam elevates the U.S. to its highest diplomatic status, comprehensive strategic partner. The move reflects broader moves across Asia to counter China’s influence.
By Associated Press
 
Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) on his way to a 35-yard touchdown reception that gave the Packers a 24-6 lead in the third quarter.
Bears
Bears’ defense makes no excuses after laying an egg vs. Packers
“We can be dominant. We just have to continue to get better.’ safety Eddie Jackson said after the Packers scored more points on offense (31) against the Bears with Jordan Love at quarterback than they did in either game with Aaron Rodgers last season.
By Mark Potash
 
BEARS_091123_05.jpg
Bears
Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Packers
Breaking down Darnell Mooney’s and Chase Claypool’s performances, plus a historic day at quarterback.
By Patrick Finley
 