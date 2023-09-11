Horoscope for Monday, September 11, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s Monday and it’s a great day to socialize! Meet friends for a power breakfast, a fun lunch or Happy Hour at the end of the day. Anything related to sports as well as fun activities with kids will appeal. It’s also a romantic day and great for a friendly date.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to explore real estate discussions. Do your homework and get your facts because you don’t want to initiate anything during the shadow of Mercury retrograde, which lasts until the end of the month. On the other hand, if you’re wrapping up something, perfect! It’s a wonderful day to entertain at home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’ll enjoy schmoozing with everyone because you’re upbeat and optimistic. Talk to friends, relatives and siblings. Your positive mindset will also help you write, sell, teach or act. It’s a great day to encourage like-minded people to gather.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Business and commerce are favored. Look for ways to expand your ability to earn money, especially through partnerships or dealing with groups. You might get richer through liaising with foreign countries and other cultures.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign, which makes all your dealings with others social and upbeat! In addition to which, the moon is dancing with lucky Jupiter at the top of your chart, which gives you an edge over all the other signs. (Excellent if you have to deal with bosses and authority figures.) Ask for what you want!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s a feel-good day! You’re happy to be alive. (Aren’t we all?) You might be pondering travel plans or dealing with people from other cultures. If so, you’re probably doing this privately in your mind. Meanwhile, you’re an effective communicator today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re very effective dealing with groups today. If you want to get something done, form a partnership or liaison with others. Others will help you in practical and perhaps even financial ways. Start this week off being friendly!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People admire you today because you appear successful, capable and worldly. Group discussions will go very well. You will also be successful dealing with younger people, taking the helm or playing a leadership role. (Be wary of someone who’s not supportive. You don’t need this.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You love to travel and today is a wonderful day to get away from it all. If you can’t do this, at least, make travel plans for the future. If you can’t even do that, then do something different! Shake up your routine. Why not go someplace you’ve never been before? Be adventurous and bold! Explore your world.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Discussions about shared property, inheritances and anything to do with the wealth and resources of someone else will go extremely well for you today. The odds are in your favor! It’s also a good day to ask for financial assistance or a loan or mortgage.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

As this week begins, choose today to talk to partners and close friends because these discussions will be friendly and mutually beneficial. Be accommodating because after all, the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Nevertheless, everyone can win.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Meetings related to work will go well because people are upbeat and in a positive frame of mind. You might also deal with foreign countries or people from other cultures today. It’s a good day for ambitious plans about your health or work-related travel.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Musician Moby (1965) shares your birthday. You are compassionate, opinionated and have a deep desire to help others. You can be unconventional and rebellious. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s important to let go of people and things that are holding you back from becoming who you want to be.

