Aerosmith’s Chicago farewell show postponed after Steven Tyler injury

Aerosmith’s Chicago fans will have to wait a few more months to say goodbye to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

The band said Monday that six shows on its “Peace Out” farewell tour, including Friday’s scheduled stop at the United Center, have been postponed while singer Steven Tyler recovers from a vocal cord injury.

The rescheduled date is Feb. 14, 2024 — allowing a chance to mark Valentine’s Day with “Sweet Emotion,” not to mention “Love in an Elevator.”

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next 30 days,” Tyler said in a statement on the band’s website. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding.”

Also pushed to winter are dates in Detroit; Washington, D.C.; Toronto; Raleigh, N.C., and Cleveland.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend.