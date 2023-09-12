Horoscope for Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions after 10 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are a creative sign, which is why you have so many hobbies and enjoy doing crafts. Although this is a poor day for shopping (except for food and gas) and important decisions, it’s an excellent day to pursue the arts and express your creative talents.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect day to take it easy. Enjoy schmoozing. Explore picnics, barbecues, art galleries, museums and relaxing with friends. Don’t shop (except for food and gas). Likewise, postpone important decisions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is the perfect day to cocoon and relax at home among familiar surroundings. You might enjoy sports and activities that are physically competitive. It’s a playful day as well as a creative day. However, it’s a poor day to spend money and make decisions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful. There’s a moon alert for most of that takes place in your Money House (for your sign). You’ll be tempted to shop and buy things for yourself and others. Don’t do this. Don’t spend money except for food and gas. Forewarned is forearmed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the moon continues to be in your sign, as it does for 2 1/2 days every month; however, most of today is a moon alert. This means it’s a wonderful day to socialize, schmooze and appreciate the arts. But it’s a poor day to spend money (except for food and gas) and make important decisions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you’re strong and forthright because the sun and Mercury are in your sign. Nevertheless, you might have little nigglings in the back of your mind that create self-doubt and make you second-guess yourself. That’s why this is a poor day to make important decisions. Don’t shop (except for food and gas).

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today has contradictory influences. In one way, you want to be low-key. However, in another way, you want to get out there and socialize, especially with creative people. You can do both. Simply remember to avoid important decisions and restrict spending to food and gas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful today because there is a moon alert in effect and it takes place at the top of your chart, which means important conversations with bosses and people in authority could be confusing, and might amount to nothing. Don’t make your pitch. Avoid important decisions and shopping (except for food and gas).

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you might have wild and wonderful ideas about travel plans. Don’t act on them. You can do your homework and gather data, but wait until tomorrow to put anything into action. Avoid important decisions and shopping (except for food and gas).

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be tempted to make important decisions about inheritances, wills and anything to do with shared property or banking matters. Please note: This is a very poor day to do this. Wait until tomorrow. Avoid spending money, except for food and gas.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Although you might have a frank, heart-to-heart talk with a partner or close friend, be smart and agree to nothing important. Furthermore, don’t hold anyone else to whatever they say today as well. This is a goofy day! Avoid shopping as well — except for food and gas.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Shortages, delays and silly mistakes might plague your work today. That’s because this is a poor day for important decisions. However, it’s a very creative day because you can think outside of the box. Don’t spend money, except for food or gas.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sydney Sweeney (1997) shares your birthday. You are energetic and idealistic. You want to help and educate others. Be careful of being overwhelmed. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. It’s time for action and initiative. What you do now that will benefit your future. Prepare for leadership.

