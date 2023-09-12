The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Menu Planner: Pecan berry green salad marvelously completes your meal

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Pecan berry green salad is a great complement to pork chops with sauerkraut.

Pork chops with sauerkraut and apples

Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Brown 4 well-trimmed pork loin chops (about 1 pound total) on both sides for 4 or 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, mix together 2 cups refrigerated, rinsed and drained sauerkraut, 2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion, 2 teaspoons caraway seeds, 2 chopped Granny Smith apples and 1/4 cup unsalted chicken broth. Add sauerkraut mixture to skillet; cover and simmer about 20 minutes or until apples and pork are tender.

Pecan-berry green salad

Add this to pork chops meal. On a large platter, spread 7 to 8 ounces salad greens. Next, sprinkle on 6 ounces fresh blueberries (see NOTE). Layer in 8 ounces sliced fresh strawberries. Using your fingers, crumble 6 ounces goat cheese in medium-large crumbles. Finally, spread 1 cup pecans. Toss with your favorite dressing. Serve chilled.

NOTE: For an elegant presentation, you may optionally arrange toppings in sections instead of layering. If so, toss before serving.

Honey lime tuna

In a glass dish, combine 1/4 cup canola oil, 1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, 1 tablespoon honey and 1 1/2 teaspoons dried basil. Add 1 pound tuna steaks. Cover and refrigerate 20 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove tuna, reserving marinade. Grill each side for 2 to 2 1/2 minutes, basting with marinade. Remove from heat; allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Southwestern rice and beans

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes for rice

INGREDIENTS

For the salad:

3 cups cooked brown rice, cooled

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium red kidney beans, rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium pinto or black beans, rinsed

1 1/2 cups frozen green peas, thawed

1 cup sliced celery

1 (10-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained

1/2 cup chopped sweet onion

1/4 cup chopped parsley

For the vinaigrette:

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup water

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Leaf lettuce

For the salad: In a large salad bowl, combine rice, beans, peas, celery, tomatoes, onion and parsley. Set aside.

For the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, oil, water, garlic, salt and pepper. Pour over the salad and toss to mix. Cover and chill. Serve on a bed of lettuce.

Per serving: 371 calories, 13 grams protein, 11 grams fat (26% calories from fat), 1.1 grams saturated fat, 56 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 256 milligrams sodium, 11 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.

Quinoa taco salad bowls

Servings: makes 4 bowls

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: for the quinoa

INGREDIENTS

8 cups chopped romaine lettuce

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 cup cooked black beans

1 cup chopped mango

4 plum tomatoes, diced

2 cups crushed blue corn chips

2 small Haas avocados, diced

Fresh salsa

In each serving bowl, layer romaine. Arrange quinoa, beans, mango, tomatoes, corn chips and avocados in rows. Serve with salsa.

Per serving: 430 calories, 12 grams protein, 20 grams fat (39% calories from fat), 2.4 grams saturated fat, 57 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 82 milligrams sodium, 16 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.

Not your mother’s stroganoff

Servings: makes 5 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 red bell pepper, sliced into 1/4-inch strips

8 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms

1 1/2 cups water

6 ounces extra-wide no-yolk noodles

1 (17-ounce) package fully cooked beef pot roast

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt or reduced-fat sour cream

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

In a Dutch oven or large pot, combine butter, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, water and noodles. Cover and bring to a boil on medium-high. Remove cover when mixture begins to boil. Boil 5 or 6 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed. Meanwhile, remove meat from packaging, reserving gravy, and cut into bite-size pieces. To noodle mixture, stir in pot roast and gravy. Cook, uncovered, 2 to 3 minutes or until hot, stirring often. Remove from heat; stir in yogurt or sour cream and season with black pepper. Serve.

Per serving: 314 calories, 28 grams protein, 8 grams fat (22% calories from fat), 3.5 grams saturated fat, 32 grams carbohydrate, 63 milligrams cholesterol, 348 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

