The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Brakes fail, CFD truck crashes into occupied house in Auburn Gresham

The driver lost control of the vehicle when trying to brake, according to a crash report.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Brakes fail, CFD truck crashes into occupied house in Auburn Gresham
A file photo of a Chicago fire truck.

Sun-Times file

A Chicago fire truck crashed into an Auburn Gresham neighborhood home with two people inside Monday night, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the fire truck was southbound on Damen Avenue on the way to a call when, while approaching 77th Street, the driver tried to slow down but the brakes “locked,” causing the truck to slide into a house at 7701 S. Damen Ave., according to a traffic crash report.

A man and a 14-year-old girl inside were checked out by firefighters at the scene but they were not hurt and declined to be taken to hospitals, the report said. They found somewhere else to stay for the night.

Four firefighters, including the driver, were taken to hospitals where they were treated for pain, soreness and a laceration, according to the report.

Next Up In News
Trumpeter marvels at making music again after double lung transplant: ‘It was a pretty special moment’
Candidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in D.C. presiding over federal election subversion case
Oak Park native, Moroccan husband collect donations for mountain rescue team following deadly earthquake
Chicagoans to be told this week where they can receive free updated COVID-19 vaccine
VA argues for limiting veterans’ GI Bill benefits in case before Supreme Court
The Latest
Too many tweens and teens aren’t getting enough sleep because they’re on the cell phones or computers well into the evening.
Other Views
Too much screen time is causing sleep deprivation in teens, tweens
Parents should learn the signs of sleep deprivation, and how to keep kids from over-using smart devices and social media that contribute to the problem, a pediatrician writes.
By Maida Lynn Chen
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Having a baby traumatized his wife, but man now wants another
The woman’s mom is afraid another childbirth will mean another round of severe postpartum depression.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Ryan Reynolds, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Rob McElhenney pose with the Wrexham A.F.C. players in the second season premiere of “Welcome to Wrexham.”
Movies and TV
‘Welcome to Wrexham’ keeps passing ball to the fascinating players and fans
As celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bring money and attention to underdog Welsh footballers, they avoid stealing focus on the team’s charming documentary show.
By Richard Roeper
 
Northwestern Memorial Hospital occupational therapist Brittany Hatlestad watches Dan Spees as he plays the trumpet for the first time since having double lung transplant surgery.
Health
Trumpeter marvels at making music again after double lung transplant: ‘It was a pretty special moment’
Dan Spees, 64, picked up his horn for the first time in months and played “Joy to the World” in his Northwestern Memorial Hospital room days after his operation.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Pecan berry green salad is a great complement to pork chops with sauerkraut.
Horoscopes
Menu Planner: Pecan berry green salad marvelously completes your meal
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 