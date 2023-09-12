Brakes fail, CFD truck crashes into occupied house in Auburn Gresham

A Chicago fire truck crashed into an Auburn Gresham neighborhood home with two people inside Monday night, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the fire truck was southbound on Damen Avenue on the way to a call when, while approaching 77th Street, the driver tried to slow down but the brakes “locked,” causing the truck to slide into a house at 7701 S. Damen Ave., according to a traffic crash report.

A man and a 14-year-old girl inside were checked out by firefighters at the scene but they were not hurt and declined to be taken to hospitals, the report said. They found somewhere else to stay for the night.

Four firefighters, including the driver, were taken to hospitals where they were treated for pain, soreness and a laceration, according to the report.

