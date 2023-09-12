Remains of swimmer who went missing off 31st Street Harbor identified

The remains of a 38-year-old man who went missing last week after jumping off a boat into Lake Michigan have been recovered.

Bryan Jeffrey Jackson was found in the lake on Saturday in the 5400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Promontory Point, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy for Jackson, of the city’s Roseland neighborhood, was pending, according to the office.

Before Jackson was found, Tanya Lozano said authorities needed to step up the search for Jackson, who jumped off a boat about a mile offshore near the 31st Street Harbor on Sept. 5.

Jackson was the father of Tanya Lozano’s two children, Bryan Jr., 6, and Apollonia, 10, said Lozano.

Lozano, a community leader and activist who often works with public radio station WBEZ, said Jackson was on a boat with another man and two women.

She said Jackson and one of the women jumped in for a swim about 7 a.m., while the other two were in the boat’s cabin. When the two emerged from the cabin, Jackson and the woman weren’t there, Lozano said.

The boat owner found the woman about 15 minutes later, but they never found Jackson, who Lozano said was an “extremely fit” and athletic man who played college and semi-pro football and trained professional athletes.

