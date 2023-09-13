The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Horoscope for Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 12:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a poor day to talk to supervisors, bosses or parents. Very likely, the response of authority figures will be, “Talk to the hand.” Knowing this ahead of time, postpone these talks for another day when what you have to say will be better received.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Romantic couples might be at loggerheads. This could pertain to arguments about shared expenses or the division of labor. You might also have quarrels with your kids. Sports and fun outings might also be blocked by rules and regulations. Oy!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Family conversations will be difficult because parents or people in authority might squelch your ideas or plans. Step gingerly and savor small victories. Perhaps a better approach is to go slowly, step-by-step - maybe baby steps — until you get what you want.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Something might hold you back today. It could literally be legal restrictions or difficulties related to travel, learning or something to do with publishing, the media or medicine. Whatever the case, you can’t fight City Hall. Not today. Timing is everything.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might encounter some difficulties with financial matters whether it’s purchasing something or an issue related to your earnings. The bottom line is that some kind of authority figure will block your ideas or challenge them. Be courteous. Use skillful means when dealing with others.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be talkative today because you’re finely tuned in to everything around you. You are alert and sensitive to everything. This is why you might feel discouraged by a close friend or partner if they rain on your parade. (What’s that about?)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might encounter difficulties dealing with your daily tasks or your job today. Most likely, this will relate to legal restrictions or rules and regulations. Or possibly, someone older or in a position of authority will put the kibosh on your ideas? It’s a tough day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might have the opportunity to have an insightful, meaningful conversation with someone today, especially someone younger. Nevertheless, something might create difficulties or judgments, which eclipses the potential for anything to really take place. It’s a tough day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with authority figures, parents, bosses and the police might be challenging. Ironically, you are in your zone. You are mentally fine-tuned and clued in. Nevertheless, someone else might shoot you down or refuse to hear you, which is frustrating. Be aware that you are high visibility and people notice you today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Avoid philosophical discussions, and especially steer clear of controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today if possible, because nothing will be accomplished. People in authority might block you or shut down your views or refuse to listen. Timing is everything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Financial discussions might be difficult. Likewise, you might encounter obstructions to your efforts to buy something. Since this is a matter of timing, due to the fact that the moon today is opposite stern Saturn, why not wait until tomorrow when the opposition to your ideas is less or maybe even gone?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might feel lonely or cut off from others today. It might be difficult to communicate? Without knowing, you might be sending out signals to others to declare that you don’t want to be bothered. Today it’s easy to see the dark side of things because you feel that your cup is half empty instead of half full. (This is a fleeting dark cloud on your horizon.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jean Smart (1951) shares your birthday. You’re passionate, focused and you dedicate yourself to your work. You have amazing powers of concentration. This year is slower paced. It’s time for you to rest and rejuvenate your energies. Focus on relationships, especially those who are kind and helpful to you. Trust your intuition this year.

