IHSA rule prevents Butler guard from participating in Nike event

Butler senior guard Xamiya Walton was selected to play in the Nike “VS” tournament Sept. 15-16 in New York, but she isn’t eligible to participate because of IHSA bylaw 3.121.

The bylaw states: “No student at a member school shall participate on an all-star team in basketball, football, soccer or volleyball during the student’s high school career until completing their interscholastic athletic eligibility in that particular sport.”

“Why are those the only four sports that could not do an all-star game prior to someone’s senior season?” said Xavier Walton, Butler’s coach and Xamiya’s dad. “Baseball, softball, lacrosse, golf and all of those other sports, those kids can do an all-star game prior to their senior season being complete. In that regard, the bylaws are biased and discriminatory to students who play those four sports.”

Walton learned about the bylaw from a Nike representative.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson deemed it an all-star event based on the bylaw because of the nature of the selection process. If Walton were to participate, she would jeopardize her eligibility for the season. She’s one of the state’s top guards and committed to Northwestern.

But what about events such as the Stephen Curry Under Armour camp or Team USA camps that feature underclassmen?

“When you’re going to get instruction, it’s different than an all-star event,” Anderson said. “You’re selected based upon your ability, and you’re going to play in either a singular game or tournament. And so the selection to a camp wouldn’t meet their criteria because you’re going to get instruction in a camp setting.”

Anderson said that he isn’t sure why those four sports aren’t permitted to participate in all-star events but that the membership “has a desire to expand it to other sports other than the ones I mentioned. Our membership could decide, ‘You know what? We’re going to expand this to include more sports.’ But they haven’t to date.”

Bylaw amendment proposals must be submitted to the IHSA by Oct. 10. The process begins in November.

Walton is frustrated that, according to the bylaws, the Nike “VS” tournament is considered an all-star event but similar events aren’t.

“I’m not trying to create an issue with that,” he said. “What I’m trying to say is that’s an all-star team [USA Basketball] based on what you say in the bylaws. So that was what my issue was.”

Anderson and Walton have talked throughout the process about how to go about changing the bylaw.

“They would have loved to see an exception, but it’s my responsibility to enforce the bylaws that our membership has created,” Anderson said. “And so that’s what I did.”

As the event draws closer, Walton is still trying to find a way for Xamiya to participate.

“I’ve discussed this with my wife and potential litigation,” Walton said, “because we feel that it’s discriminatory.”