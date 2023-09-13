Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 4
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (8) (3-0) 125 1
2. Loyola (5) (3-0) 122 2
3. York (3-0) 103 3
4. Maine South (2-1) 83 4
5. Barrington (3-0) 80 5
6. Naperville North (2-1) 47 10
7. Lockport (3-0) 31 NR
8. Palatine (1-2) 24 8
9. Huntley (4-0) 23 NR
(tie) Oswego (3-0) 23 NR
Others receiving votes: South Elgin 13, Marist 8, Lyons 7, Minooka 6, O’Fallon 6, Glenbard West 5, Belleville East 4, Bolingbrook 3, Glenbard East 2.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (13) (3-0) 130 1
2. St. Rita (3-0) 100 65
3. Batavia (2-1) 92 3
4. Hersey (3-0) 87 4
5. Normal (3-0) 78 5
6. Edwardsville (2-1) 47 7
7. Brother Rice (2-1) 44 8
8. Downers Grove North (3-0) 41 10
9. Quincy (0-0) 33 9
10. St. Charles North (2-1) 21 2
Others receiving votes: Wheaton North 16, Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Hononegah 8, Lincoln-Way Central 7, Prospect 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Kankakee (5) (3-0) 113 2
2. East St. Louis (7) (1-2) 112 1
3. Lake Zurich (3-0) 107 3
4. Geneva (3-0) 86 4
5. Cary-Grove (3-0) 82 T8
6. Providence (1) (2-1) 70 T8
7. Chatham Glenwood (3-0) 29 NR
8. Champaign Centennial (3-0) 24 NR
(tie) Washington (2-1) 24 NR
10. Libertyville (2-1) 19 7
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11, Normal West 11, Notre Dame 7, Riverside-Brookfield 6, Belvidere North 6, Wheeling 3, Harlem 2, Lemont 2, Dunlap 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Prairie Ridge (11) (3-0) 127 2
2. Sycamore (1) (3-0) 112 3
3. Joliet Catholic (1) (2-1) 93 1
4. Peoria (2-1) 84 4
5. Carmel (3-0) 73 8
6. Morgan Park (2-1) 61 6
7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (2-1) 27 NR
8. St. Francis (2-1) 24 NR
9. Benet (2-1) 20 NR
10. Glenbard South (3-0) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Fenwick 17, Antioch 16, Mahomet-Seymour 14, Nazareth 8, Marion 6, Morton 6, Metamora 5, Highland 4.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (8) (3-0) 125 1
2. IC Catholic (5) (3-0) 116 2
3. Morris (3-0) 100 3
4. Richmond-Burton (3-0) 93 4
5. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 72 5
6. Mt. Zion (3-0) 61 6
7. Wheaton Academy (3-0) 55 7
8. Carterville (3-0) 34 8
9. Murphysboro (2-0) 32 9
10. Geneseo (3-0) 24 10
Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 2, Coal City 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (9) (3-0) 125 1
2. Montini (3) (3-0) 110 3
3. Williamsville (1) (3-0) 109 2
4. St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0) 95 4
5. Princeton (2-1) 69 6
6. Wilmington (2-1) 59 7
7. Tolono Unity (2-1) 44 8
(tie) Durand-Pecatonica (3-0) 44 9
9. Stanford Olympia (2-1) 22 5
10. Roxana (3-0) 11
Others receiving votes: Greenville 7, Stillman Valley 6, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 5, DuQuoin 5, Phillips 2, Eureka 1, Reed-Custer 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (13) (3-0) 130 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (3-0) 103 2
3. Seneca (3-0) 96 3
4. Athens (3-0) 91 4
5. Bloomington Central Catholic (3-0) 74 5
6. Johnston City (3-0) 63 6
7. Rockridge (2-1) 36 8
8. Knoxville (3-0) 30 10
9. Bismarck-Henning (2-1) 22 9
10. Shelbyville (3-0) 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Pana 12, Momence 12, Woodstock Marian 8, El Paso-Gridley 5, Nashville 4, Breese Mater Dei 3, Farmington 3, Bishop McNamara 3, Carmi White County 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (13) (3-0) 130 1
2. Forreston (3-0) 113 2
3. Althoff Catholic (3-0) 95 3
4. Camp Point Central (3-0) 88 4
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (3-0) 73 5
6. Morrison (3-0) 60 8
7. Newman Central Catholic (2-1) 30 6
8. Fulton (1-2) 27 7
9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (03-0) 26 T9
10. Carrollton (3-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 9, LeRoy 9, Calhoun 8, Stark County 7, Casey-Westfield 4, Galena 4, St. Bede 4, Sesser 3, Winchester West Central 3, Ottawa Marquette 3, Hope Academy 3, ROWVA 2, Salt Fork 1.