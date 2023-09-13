The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Nation/World News Crime

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2-week pursuit in Pennsylvania

Authorities used a DEA aircraft with a thermal-imaging camera to narrow the perimeter around where the escaped killer could be hiding. Officers found him laying on his back on the ground and sent a canine officer to subdue him.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2-week pursuit in Pennsylvania
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks.

Associated Press

UNIONVILLE, Pa. — Thermal imaging equipment in the air, experienced search teams working through a stormy night, a search dog and the element of surprise all played critical roles in the capture of escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante on Wednesday morning after a 14-day manhunt across southeastern Pennsylvania’s rolling farmlands and forests.

Some of the hundreds of law enforcement personnel searching on foot and from the air finally located Cavalcante near the outer perimeter of a nearly 10-square-mile search zone. The cordon was set up when Cavalcante was seen Monday just after dark crouching near a tree line and, two hours later, fleeing from a garage.

Here’s how they caught Cavalcante:

BURGLAR ALARM

The first possible sign of Cavalcante that alerted searchers was a burglar alarm shortly after midnight Tuesday. Law enforcement personnel investigated it and did not find him, according to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens.

But the alarm attracted nearby search teams to the area, including a plane newly provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration after the agency received a request Tuesday night in an effort to get more thermal imaging technology involved in the search.

Around 1 a.m., the DEA plane’s thermal imaging camera picked up a heat signal. Searchers on the ground began to track and encircle it, Bivens said.

STORM DELAY

Storms moved in with rain and lightning, forcing the plane to leave the area. Search teams stayed put and tried to secure a perimeter around where the heat signal had been, aiming to stop Cavalcante from slipping away once again.

The searchers on the ground got into a ring that was tight enough that “they were within eyesight of each other on the inside perimeter,” said Robert Clark, supervisor of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Philadelphia.

Later in the morning, the plane returned along with more search teams. Shortly after 8 a.m. a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol team moved in on Cavalcante in a wooded area, about a half-mile away from where the burglar alarm went off, Bivens said.

THE CAPTURE

Cavalcante had been lying prone, likely to avoid detection, when search teams of about 20 to 25 members got close enough for him to realize they were there.

“They were able to move in very quietly. They had the element of surprise. Cavalcante did not realize he was surrounded until that had occurred,” Bivens said.

Cavalcante began to crawl through heavy underbrush to try to escape, prompting the Customs and Border Patrol team to release their search dog — a Belgian Malinois named Yoda — to pursue him.

“They actually gave him verbal commands. He refused the verbal commands. He attempted to crawl away,” Clark said.

The dog subdued him in a struggle, leaving Cavalcante with a bleeding scalp wound.

He was first bitten on the forehead, then the dog clenched his thigh and held on, Clark said. That’s when Cavalcante submitted, and officers got him in handcuffs.

“I think he was in pain at that point,” Clark said. “He was probably in excruciating pain.”

From the time law officers moved in to the time they captured Cavalcante took about five minutes, Bivens said.

Cavalcante had stolen a rifle during his flight. But no shots were fired during the final tense minutes of the chase.

Next Up In News
Rep. Lauren Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney won’t seek reelection in 2024, marking end to decadeslong political career
Tent city tensions: Residents split on migrant camp landing on Far South Side
Common Pantry opens its first standalone location in 56-year history
Delta-8, other mind-altering hemp products would be tightly restricted in Chicago under new proposal.
Exploring Rosh Hashanah: The Jewish New Year celebration begins at sundown Friday
The Latest
AP23257111382660.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Aces steamroll Sky 87-59 in Game 1 of first round
The Aces will look to complete the first-round sweep at 2 p.m. Sunday.
By Annie Costabile
 
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert posted on X, formerly Twitter about the “Beetlejuice” show: “Everyone should go see it if you get a chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”
Nation/World
Rep. Lauren Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show
A theater spokesperson said audience members reported that the Colorado Republican and guests were vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance.
By Associated Press
 
Sen. Mitt Romney in 2020 became the first senator in U.S. history to vote to convict a president from their own party in an impeachment trial.
Nation/World
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney won’t seek reelection in 2024, marking end to decadeslong political career
The former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential candidate says the country’s many challenges call for a younger generation or leaders to step up.
By Michelle L . Price | AP
 
A potential plan to turn a 12-acre parcel in the Morgan Park neighborhood into a tent shelter to temporarily house migrants is getting support from some nearby residents.
Immigration
Tent city tensions: Residents split on migrant camp landing on Far South Side
Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st) led a meeting about a potential site at 115th and Halsted in Morgan Park on Wednesday evening, saying that a move to place an encampment in the neighborhood has not been finalized.
By Michael Loria and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Tigers_White_Sox_Baseball_2_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox righty Jimmy Lambert to have ankle surgery
White Sox pitcher will have bone spur removed from right ankle.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 