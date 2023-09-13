The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Rep. Lauren Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show

A theater spokesperson said audience members reported that the Colorado Republican and guests were vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance.

By  Associated Press
   
Jesse Bedayn
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert posted on X, formerly Twitter about the “Beetlejuice” show: “Everyone should go see it if you get a chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert posted on X, formerly Twitter about the “Beetlejuice” show: “Everyone should go see it if you get a chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

Associated Press

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” musical play in Denver on Sunday, according to security footage.

The theater didn’t name Boebert, but a spokesperson said Wednesday that the video — which showed Boebert and a guest being escorted out of the venue — was of guests who were kicked out after audience members accused them of vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance.

Her campaign manager confirmed Boebert was kicked out but denies she was vaping. Boebert and the other guest left.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!),” said Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, in a text message, adding that Boebert “pleads guilty to singing along, laughing and enjoying herself.”

Boebert is in her second term in Congress and is running for reelection in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, largely covering the state’s western half. The theater disturbance was first reported by The Denver Post.

In her relatively short time in Washington, Boebert has built a national profile with a combative style that’s grabbed media headlines, most famously by heckling President Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address to Congress.

During the argument in the theater, the two made comments along the lines of “do you know who I am” and “I will be contacting the mayor,” according to the venue’s statement.

On the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Boebert said: “Everyone should go see it if you get a chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

The two guests at first refused to leave the venue, even after an employee threatened to get the police, the theater said in a statement. Once a police officer was on the way, the two left, the theater said.

The security footage provided to The Associated Press does not appear to show Boebert vaping.

