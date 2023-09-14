Police seek intruder who sexually assaulted victim at Logan Square apartment

Police are looking for a man who broke into a home and sexually assaulted a person inside on Wednesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

About 9:50 a.m., the man entered an apartment at Mozart Street and Armitage Avenue, and sexually assaulted a female, police said in an alert.

The man, described as being Black, about 25-years-old and weighing about 185 pounds, was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a black hood and black stripes on the left sleeve, black shorts and black “Crocs” sandals, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police, 312-746-6554.

Area 5 detectives are investigating

