Police seek intruder who sexually assaulted victim at Logan Square apartment
The attack happened at an apartment at the intersection of Mozart Street and Armitage Avenue about 9:50 a.m., police said.
Police are looking for a man who broke into a home and sexually assaulted a person inside on Wednesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.
The man, described as being Black, about 25-years-old and weighing about 185 pounds, was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a black hood and black stripes on the left sleeve, black shorts and black “Crocs” sandals, according to the alert.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police, 312-746-6554.
Area 5 detectives are investigating
