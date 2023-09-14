The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Police seek intruder who sexually assaulted victim at Logan Square apartment

The attack happened at an apartment at the intersection of Mozart Street and Armitage Avenue about 9:50 a.m., police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
police lights

Adobe Stock Photo

Police are looking for a man who broke into a home and sexually assaulted a person inside on Wednesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood. 

About 9:50 a.m., the man entered an apartment at Mozart Street and Armitage Avenue, and sexually assaulted a female, police said in an alert.

The man, described as being Black, about 25-years-old and weighing about 185 pounds, was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a black hood and black stripes on the left sleeve, black shorts and black “Crocs” sandals, according to the alert. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police, 312-746-6554. 

Area 5 detectives are investigating

