Horoscope for Friday, September 15, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Unexpected changes related to your job are happening now. You might have felt these changes very recently or they might happen today. It could be a minor change — or major. Likewise, sudden news that affects your health might arrive. Even sudden news about your pet.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Social occasions are different and exciting today — no question. This is the classic day to enjoy meeting new faces and seeing new places. Social plans might suddenly change. Surprise invitations might appear. Unexpected flirtations will be exciting!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your home routine is changing because of many little details recently. (This is not the time to sit around and relax.) You’re energetic, restless and eager for something to happen! Get out there and fly your colors! Stock the fridge for unexpected events that might occur at home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an exciting time for you! Short trips, new places, new faces, fresh ideas, all kinds of things are stimulating and exciting! Make sure you take time to catch your breath. Enjoy talking to others and learning new information that will be stimulating for you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something unexpected might impact your earnings, your belongings or your assets in general. Therefore, keep your eyes peeled. On the upside, you might suddenly have a boon! You might get a prize or win something or get a raise or make more money. Admittedly, the reverse can also be true. (Bummer.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today is full of possibilities and new discoveries. You might meet new people. Exciting things are possible. You’re also willing to be very frank about who you are when talking to others. “That was back when I was doing pole dancing.” No aspect of your self is hidden.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel restless and impulsive today. You’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Anything might happen because you could decide to take off in a new direction or do something different. You won’t hesitate to initiate meeting others, especially creative, artistic types. “Did you drop this brush?”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Very likely, you will meet someone unusual or very different today. It might be in a group setting. Possibly, this person will inspire you to change your goals or do something different in the future. They might excite you and make you feel younger?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When dealing with parents, bosses, teachers and authority figures, including the police, expect someone to catch you off guard. “Busted!” This might be a pleasant surprise from this individual, or you might be caught red-handed with no place to go. (Be smart and hide all the evidence right now.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel plans might suddenly change today. Check all details. Ironically, some of you might have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. Likewise, schedules related to universities and schools might suddenly change. Once again, check all details. “Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Double check banking details and anything to do with shared property as well as shared responsibilities because something unexpected could impact these areas for you today. Quite possibly, whatever occurs will give you greater freedom in the future? (It’s also a day for hot romance.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A friend, partner or spouse might surprise you today by revealing something that you didn’t know. Or they might surprise you by the way they act? At any rate, this is not a boring day. You might also encounter fascinating people in the general public.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Prince Harry (1984) shares your birthday. You work hard to achieve your goals. You often specialize in something and your success depends on your mastery of a technique. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time to create solid foundations. Take charge of your health. Exercise and explore martial arts or yoga.

