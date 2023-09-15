The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Transportation News Metro/State

Man fatally struck by Rock Island Line train at Midlothian station

Inbound trains were running up to 50 minutes behind schedule, according to Metra. Outbound service was halted.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally struck by a Metra train Friday in Midlothian.

A man was fatally struck by a Rock Island Line train Friday morning at the Midlothian station, according to Metra.

The man was struck and killed by an outbound train about 7:35 a.m. at 3750 W. 147th St., a Metra spokesperson said.

Inbound trains were facing delays of up to 50 minutes, according to Metra. Outbound trains were stopped as of 9 a.m.

The man had a ticket to board a train at the station, the spokesperson said.

Metra officials were investigating.

