Man fatally struck by Rock Island Line train at Midlothian station
Inbound trains were running up to 50 minutes behind schedule, according to Metra. Outbound service was halted.
A man was fatally struck by a Rock Island Line train Friday morning at the Midlothian station, according to Metra.
The man was struck and killed by an outbound train about 7:35 a.m. at 3750 W. 147th St., a Metra spokesperson said.
Inbound trains were facing delays of up to 50 minutes, according to Metra. Outbound trains were stopped as of 9 a.m.
RID Inbound Train traffic has resumed. Track 1 has been released for train traffic. Trains may be delayed up to 50 minutes. Outbound train movement remains halted.— Metra Rock Island (@metraRID) September 15, 2023
The man had a ticket to board a train at the station, the spokesperson said.
Metra officials were investigating.
