Man fatally struck by Rock Island Line train at Midlothian station

A man was fatally struck by a Rock Island Line train Friday morning at the Midlothian station, according to Metra.

The man was struck and killed by an outbound train about 7:35 a.m. at 3750 W. 147th St., a Metra spokesperson said.

Inbound trains were facing delays of up to 50 minutes, according to Metra. Outbound trains were stopped as of 9 a.m.

RID Inbound Train traffic has resumed. Track 1 has been released for train traffic. Trains may be delayed up to 50 minutes. Outbound train movement remains halted. — Metra Rock Island (@metraRID) September 15, 2023

The man had a ticket to board a train at the station, the spokesperson said.

Metra officials were investigating.