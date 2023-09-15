A wallaby is reported missing near Monee, residents asked to keep an eye out for the animal
The 2-foot-tall, 45-pound wallaby named Rupert went missing earlier this week.
A wallaby named Rupert is reported missing from south suburban Monee. Residents in the area are asked to keep a look out for the animal.
Rupert was reported missing on Tuesday, according to Will County Animal Control. He is about 2 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds, a flyer from animal control says.
The flyer, posted on Facebook on Thursday, advises residents to not chase or try to catch Rupert but to take a photo and video of his location and contact animal control.
Anyone with information on Rupert’s whereabouts is asked to reach out to Will County Animal Control or call 708-710-3148.
The Latest
The artist who goes by the name Luyu says she hopes the mural on Racine Avenue near 16th Street helps people feel “their sweet dreams rekindled.” And maybe they’ll want to stop for ice cream, too.
The man, 32, was causing a disturbance on the 48th floor of the building at 60 E. Monroe St, “wildly” knocking on doors and “yelling incoherently,” according to a police report.
Without the federal funds that saved the child care sector during the pandemic, the industry risks collapse, policy experts say.
The Bears will need that passion a steamy Sunday afternoon in Tampa, where a victory would revive a season that started with all the sizzle of a wet firecracker.
Trains were running about 20 minutes behind schedule as of 11:30 a.m. Service had been halted earlier in the morning.