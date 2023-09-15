A wallaby is reported missing near Monee, residents asked to keep an eye out for the animal

A wallaby named Rupert is reported missing from south suburban Monee. Residents in the area are asked to keep a look out for the animal.

Rupert was reported missing on Tuesday, according to Will County Animal Control. He is about 2 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds, a flyer from animal control says.

The flyer, posted on Facebook on Thursday, advises residents to not chase or try to catch Rupert but to take a photo and video of his location and contact animal control.

Anyone with information on Rupert’s whereabouts is asked to reach out to Will County Animal Control or call 708-710-3148.