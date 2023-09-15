PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 1 in Douglass Park

The sun was shining bright in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon as Day 1 of Riot Fest 2023 got underway.
Here’s a look at some of the sights at this year’s music festival, which continues through Sunday.
El actor, cantante y director estuvo en Chicago el jueves para anunciar el regreso de “Hamilton” al Nederlander Theatre.
“A Million Miles Away” trata sobre la obsesión de un hombre y toca muy bien temas como el racismo, la asimilación, los sueños postergados, la culpa familiar y la dedicación.
Ald. Desmon Yancy’s proposed housing preservation ordinance seeks to address the South Shore neighborhood’s affordable housing crisis — an issue that has been festering for years.
Worried about being priced out of their community, a group is exploring how to buy a building together and live there: “I don’t want to leave,” one person says. “There are many people who love Little Village but had to leave.”
El Departamento de Transporte está rehabilitando el arco, incluyendo el reloj, y aseguran que este volverá a su lugar a fin de año.