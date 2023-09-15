The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 15, 2023
PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 1 in Douglass Park

Olivia Jean and Parliament-Funkadelic kicked off Day 1 of the three-day music festival.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Parliament-Funkadelic performs on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The sun was shining bright in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon as Day 1 of Riot Fest 2023 got underway.

Here’s a look at some of the sights at this year’s music festival, which continues through Sunday.

Justin Bivona of The Interrupters performs on Friday afternoon during Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Aimee Allen performs with The Interrupters on Friday afternoon at Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Interrupters take over the Riot Stage on Friday afternoon at Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Music fans enjoy the sights and sounds of Riot Fest on a sunny Friday afternoon in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A member of Code Orange crowd surfs during the band’s afternoon set at Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans crowd surf as Code Orange performs on Day 1 at Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Still going strong at 82, George Clinton performs with Parliament-Funkadelic on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer and dance as Parliament-Funkadelic performs onDay 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Parliament-Funkadelic performs on Day 1 of Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans take in the sunshine as well as an electrifying performance by Parliament-Funkadelic on Friday at Riot Feset.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Parliament-Funkadelic performs on day one at Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Olivia Jean performs on day one of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Attendees gather in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon for Day 1 of Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

