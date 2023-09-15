The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture

Hugh Jackman, wife separate after 27 years of marriage

Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have two adult children. The couple met in 1995 on the set of an Australian television show where both were actors.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Hugh Jackman, wife separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Jackman attend the premiere of “Ghosted” in New York in April.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Jackman attend the premiere of “Ghosted” in New York in April.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NEW YORK — Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they said in the joint statement. Their separation was first reported by People magazine.

They said the statement would be their only one on their breakup. They added that their family is their highest priority and that they’ll undertake “this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

A representative for the couple confirmed the statement to The Associated Press Friday.

The couple met in 1995 on the set of an Australian television show where both were actors. Deborra-lee Furness at the time was the more established of the two. They married in 1996 and had two children: Oscar, now 23, and Ava, now 18. Jackman also ascended to major stardom in Hollywood and on Broadway.

The couple have been red carpet mainstays for years, posing together at the Oscars, at Broadway events and at the Met Gala, including the most recent edition in May. They attended Wimbledon together in July.

In April, Jackman celebrated their 27th anniversary with a tribute on Instagram.

“I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life,” he wrote. “Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.”

Furness, 67, is an advocate for orphans and adoption, especially in her native Australia, and one of the founding members of National Adoption Awareness Week.

Jackman, 54, who played the superhero Wolverine in several movies, is reprising the role in “Deadpool 3,” which is on hold due to the actors strike.

Next Up In Entertainment
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization in wake of Danny Masterson letter
Riot Fest Day 1: George Clinton rocks out at 82 with Parliament-Funkadelic
Lin-Manuel Miranda dice que ya no escribirá musicales de historia
Michael Peña protagoniza papel inspirador y simpático en ‘A Million Miles Away’
PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 1 in Douglass Park
Tori Kelly bounces back from health scare with a new tour, EP
The Latest
Ashton Kutcher attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton earlier this year.
Celebrities
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization in wake of Danny Masterson letter
Kutcher stepped down from the board of Thorn, an organization he founded with then-wife Demi Moore in 2009.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
AP23116610016047__1_.jpg
News
‘El Chapo’ son extradited to Chicago to face drug conspiracy charges
“El Chapo” also faced federal drug charges in Chicago, but he was ultimately prosecuted in federal court in Brooklyn. Now his son will likely be arraigned at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago’s Loop sometime in the near future.
By Jon Seidel
 
The Supreme Court of Illinois at 200 E. Capitol Ave. in Springfield.
Columnists
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Rochford came close to breaking rule on speeches
While Rochford didn’t technically speak “on behalf” of the Lake County Democratic Women, she helped the group further prove its bona fides.
By Rich Miller
 
Children paint a mural that reads “Protect Our Home”
News
‘Protect our home:’ Girl Scouts paint mural in support of resident opposition to proposed data center in South Loop
Local residents continue to rally against the expansion of a data center, citing concerns of noise disruption and potential air pollution, according to the president of the Prairie District Neighborhood Alliance.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Fans cheer and dance as Parliament-Funkadelic performs onDay 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.
Riot Fest
Riot Fest Day 1: George Clinton rocks out at 82 with Parliament-Funkadelic
Foo Fighters and Turnstile are set to headline the first day of the indie-spirited festival in Douglass Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 