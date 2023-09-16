The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Beloved wallaby pet named Rupert safely located, relieved owner confirms

Rupert escaped from his owner’s backyard earlier this week but was reunited with her family on Saturday night, just a few blocks away, according to his owner.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Josie Hange

The search for a wallaby pet named Rupert that went missing from a Monee yard on Tuesday is over, according to his owner.

Rupert was found just a few blocks away from his south suburban home in a neighbor’s garage and was “completely fine,” Rupert’s owner, Josie Hange said Saturday.

“Oh my God, I was so relieved. He had no injuries, no bugs, no nothing,” Hange said.

Although wallabies are skittish by nature and fast runners, Hange said she managed to catch the 2-foot, 45-pound pet with her own hands around 5 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s crazy, you turn your head for a second and boom. It can happen with a dog, it can happen with a cat,” she said.

Wallabies, native to Australia and Papua New Guinea, can be legally owned in Illinois. Hange, who has a license for Rupert, acquired him as a baby, and he now behaves like any other house pet, she said.

