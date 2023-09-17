Horoscope for Sunday, September 17, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might feel pressured by someone. You might think you have to agree? Or maybe you think you have to do what they want? You’re an independent thinker, so of course, you’re only going to do whatever you personally want to do. It’s your call.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Certain issues might arise, possibly connected with a pet, your health or your job, which triggers a strong desire to make improvements or make something better. Obviously, if you can make improvements, without offending others, get on it!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your focus is on home, family and repairs. Be smart and avoid power struggles with your kids, especially if they have breakdowns or hissy fits. Go gently so that you are part of the solution, not part of the problem. Take it easy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a fast-paced time with short trips and conversations with others. You might be learning, too. Nevertheless, today, if you’re wise, you will avoid power struggles with family members because what good does it do? Park your ego at the door. Walk softly and carry a big cellphone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Power struggles with daily contacts, siblings and relatives are likely. This you don’t need. What you want is a happy Sunday! Discussions about finances or your belongings are likely. With Venus in your sign, you are smooth and diplomatic.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your ruler Mercury is in your sign, which gives you the gift of the gab. You’ll know exactly what to say and when to say it. This is why you can adroitly avoid battles about money and possessions. “If you see me coming, better step aside. A lot of men didn’t and a lot of men died.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month and when it occurs, it makes you more emotional. Meanwhile, you are the peace seeker. You like to get along. You don’t like to rock the boat. Be careful about your emotional reactions in case you get caught up in a battle with someone. Stay chill.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You appear charming to everyone now because Venus is high in your chart. You’re also popular, especially with younger people. Nevertheless, today, secrets might come out or information that was previously hidden from you. (This is unusual because you are generally the Keeper of Secrets.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be patient with friends. Likewise, avoid arguments and ultimatums, especially with members of groups. Who needs this? Not you. Fortunately, with the sun and Mercury at the top of your chart, you make a great impression on bosses, parents and the police. Keep it that way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Resist the urge to get involved in power struggles with authority figures because this will serve you no good purpose. Your victory will be a hollow one. Instead, demonstrate grace under pressure. Be calm and earn some brownie points with everyone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Steer clear of controversial issues like politics and religion if you want to have a peaceful Sunday. Many people are ready to push something to the limit because they have an emotional investment in something. Think about your long-term objective, and stick with that.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Fortunately, relations with partners and close friends are excellent. Nevertheless, a power struggle about money, expenses or the division of labor might arise. It might pertain to aspects about shared property. Don’t get involved. Enjoy your day.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Kyle Chandler (1965) shares your birthday. You are strong, determined and courageous. You have high standards and are committed to what you do. You don’t overlook things. This is a year of service to others, especially family. Take care of yourself so that you can be a resource. Personalize your home this year.

