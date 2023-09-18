Motorcycle crash leaves man dead on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View
The man lost control of his motorcycle near the 3000 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
A man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the city’s North Side late Sunday, police said.
The man, 25, was driving northbound in the 3600 block of the drive when he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a guard rail shortly after 11 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was thrown into the southbound lanes, where a passing vehicle ran into him.
He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.
Chicago police’s major accidents unit is investigating.
