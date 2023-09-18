Maywood woman, 73, killed during assault; son missing

A woman died after being assaulted in the west suburbs over the weekend and her son, reportedly an ex-NFL football player, has gone missing, according to officials.

An autopsy Sunday determined Myrtle Brown, 73 and of Maywood, died of injuries suffered during an assault and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the office.

Brown was found Saturday unresponsive near a creek in the back of her residence about 2 p.m. after relatives told police they could not make contact with her or her son, Sergio Brown, 35, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Her body was found a second, and wider search of the area after Maywood police initiated a missing person report and began making attempts to locate both individuals, Maywood police said.

Police Monday were still looking for Sergio Brown and asked anyone with information to contact Maywood’s Dennis Diaz, (708) 368-4131 or their anonymous tip line, (708) 450-1787.

