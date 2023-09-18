The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown missing after his mother is found murdered near home in Maywood

Brown’s body was found Saturday near a creek in the back of her home after relatives told police they could not contact her or her son.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Police say they are searching for ex-NFL player Sergio Brown after his mother was found murdered in the western suburbs over the weekend.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was found along a creek near her Maywood home around 2 p.m. Saturday after relatives told police they could not find her or her son, according to police.

Police said they found Brown after conducting a second, wider search of the area around her home.

An autopsy found she had suffered several injuries from an assault and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Sheila Simmons, the sister of Myrtle Brown, told WGN-TV that she last talked to her last Thursday. She said she learned early Saturday that both Brown and her son were missing. 

Maywood police said in a release they were searching for the son and asked anyone with information to call detectives at 708/368-4131 or an anonymous tip line, 708/ 450-1787.

Sergio Brown, 35, attended Proviso East High School in Maywood and was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills through 2016.

