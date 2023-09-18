Teatro ZinZanni returning to Chicago with mix of fan favorites, new stars

Looking for madcap comedy, cirque-style athleticism, and dinner — all wrapped up in one night at the theater?

Then you’ll want to check out Teatro ZinZanni, the interactive, hijinks-infused extravaganza, which returns to the famed Speigeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, beginning Oct 5.

The production will feature the return of Teatro ZinZanni favorites, including the trapeze artists Duo 19, basketball juggler Michael Evolution and contortionist Ulzii Mergen, among others.

Magician/comedian Lucy Darling (aka Carisa Hendrix) stars as the Emcee in Teatro ZinZanni. Courtesy of Teatro ZinZanni

Joining the cast are singer Sa’Rayah, (a 2016 alum of TV’s “The Voice”) and comedian/magician Lucy Darling as the emcee.

The show’s live band, led by music director/pianist Theodis Rogers Jr. (piano) features Chuck Webb on bass, Jose Martinez (percussion, drums), Jon Negus (woodwinds and keyboards) and Phil Seed (guitar).

The production opens Oct. 5, with dinner performances at 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays at the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph, 14th floor. A brunch matinee takes place at noon on Saturdays.

Tickets are now on sale at zinzanni.com/chicago. Each ticket includes a four-course gourmet meal.